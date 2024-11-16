People have been sharing what their parents could afford at their age that they can’t – 17 bygone luxuries

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Lots of things can divide the generations, but one of the biggest, most recent differences is spending power.

Talk to any young person and chances are they’re struggling to make their money go as far as their parents did at a similar age. It’s such a prevalent problem that Reddit user WilliamBillSpudly felt compelled to ask this question to r/AskReddit:

What could your parents afford at your age that you can’t?

Here are some of the best answers which highlight the economic generational gap…

1.

‘To make a bad decision or do something embarrassing and not be haunted by a viral video of it for the rest of their life.’

-creativeglitchbro

2.

‘A house on one income.’

-Minute_Marzipan4597

3.

‘A college degree—without a lifetime of debt.’

-After_Type_3771

4.

‘My parents got a whole two story house for about as much money as current two year tuition for the community college. They were also able to make mistakes without it being videotaped and shared on social media, with the intent of having randos cyber stalk them mob justice style. They were able to walk with family all the way to a plane gate, helping them with bags and getting there, and walk them on to the plane and watch it take off from the concourse, before leaving. Instead of basically dropping them at the door of the airport.’

-blackmobius

5.

‘A 2nd kid (aka me). Raising one kid in the 2020s is stupidly expensive. I can’t even fathom the cost of 2.’

-HoopOnPoop

6.

‘A vacation to Disney World, or, really, vacations in general.’

-Funwithagoraphobia

7.

‘A new van. Can’t get anything that isn’t preowned.’

-tryinandsurvivin

8.

‘Time and money for hobbies, I’m lucky enough to pay a bank to ‘own’ a home but at lot of my contemporaries aren’t.’

-thehopethatkilledus

