Emily Maitlis on Pete Hegseth quoting a ‘Bible verse’ from Pulp Fiction is two minutes very well spent

US Emily maitlis Pete hegseth

It’s not been a good week for Pete Hegseth, although we’re still checking the last time it was anything other than a bad week for Donald Trump’s secretary of Defence, sorry, War (don’t hold your breath).

But it was an exceptionally unfortunate seven days for Hegseth, who confidently quoted a bunch of verses from the Bible only for the rest of the world to point out he was actually reciting the most memorable monologue from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

We mention it again because Emily Maitlis and her fellow Newsagents naturally took time out to discuss his mishap, and it’s two minutes very well spent.

'Man of God' Pete Hegseth tries to quote the bible – ends up quoting a fake verse from Pulp Fiction. "He would have got away with it if it hadn’t been for all those people who, unfortunately, had seen Pulp Fiction."@maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/lLzRgc3FFG — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) April 16, 2026

Could have been worse – could have been Power Rangers.

Bro really stood up, went full Samuel L. Jackson mode with “the tyranny of evil men” then tagged it as Ezekiel 25:17 He would’ve got away with it too… if it wasn’t for all those meddling people who’ve actually watched Pulp Fiction. Secretary of War or Pulp Fiction cosplayer?… pic.twitter.com/ned9Ll8n0v — Blended Perspective (@harper_dyl66271) April 16, 2026

I mean, come on, Trump even said there were airports in the Revolutionary war, or was it the 'Civil' War? I guess there were airports and Air Craft Carriers there when Jesus was crucified. Who knew! It says so in the Old Testament. Oh, wait, he meant Noah's time😜 https://t.co/1cJkcOn31I — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) April 16, 2026

They’ll be quoting Monty Python’s Life of Brian next 👀👀👀 https://t.co/GcLps64Yes — welshjb (@welshjb) April 16, 2026

🤣🤣🤣 the dumbness these people possess is literally crazy. Would be funny if they weren’t genocidal maniacs. — Shushanna (@susanshushanna) April 16, 2026

A special kind of idiocy… https://t.co/ZJ1XHasOE6 — Eddie Mulholland (@eddiemulh) April 16, 2026

Did he follow up with a quote from the first book of Samuel: “I’ve had it with these motherfuckin’ snakes on this motherfuckin’ plane”? — J Neo Marvin (@JNeoMarvin) April 16, 2026

Source @TheNewsAgents