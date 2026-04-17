US Emily maitlis Pete hegseth

Emily Maitlis on Pete Hegseth quoting a ‘Bible verse’ from Pulp Fiction is two minutes very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2026

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It’s not been a good week for Pete Hegseth, although we’re still checking the last time it was anything other than a bad week for Donald Trump’s secretary of Defence, sorry, War (don’t hold your breath).

But it was an exceptionally unfortunate seven days for Hegseth, who confidently quoted a bunch of verses from the Bible only for the rest of the world to point out he was actually reciting the most memorable monologue from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

We mention it again because Emily Maitlis and her fellow Newsagents naturally took time out to discuss his mishap, and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Could have been worse – could have been Power Rangers.

Source @TheNewsAgents