This hilarious ad for a Polish hotel is a masterclass in apathy

Entertainment advertising

When it comes to advertising and sales, much importance is given to how you get your message across. Enthusiasm and positivity are the watchwords when it comes to hawking your goods.

Over on Twitter, Lord Bebo has found a rather wonderful ad for a hotel in Poland in which the presenter takes a rather different approach to sales. Enthusiasm and positivity have been replaced with boredom and a deadpan matter-of-fact delivery.

It’s wonderfully funny stuff. Let’s take a look.

Polish advertisement for a hotel. I love the energy … pic.twitter.com/0d3kc0CH8X — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 23, 2024

No bells, no whistles – just cold information. Marvellous.

We can’t argue with any of it.

Where can we book in?

Source Lord Bebo Image Screengrab