Entertainment advertising

This hilarious ad for a Polish hotel is a masterclass in apathy

David Harris. Updated November 18th, 2024

When it comes to advertising and sales, much importance is given to how you get your message across. Enthusiasm and positivity are the watchwords when it comes to hawking your goods.

Over on Twitter, Lord Bebo has found a rather wonderful ad for a hotel in Poland in which the presenter takes a rather different approach to sales. Enthusiasm and positivity have been replaced with boredom and a deadpan matter-of-fact delivery.

It’s wonderfully funny stuff. Let’s take a look.

No bells, no whistles – just cold information. Marvellous.

We can’t argue with any of it.

Where can we book in?

Source Lord Bebo Image Screengrab