TikTok’s AI trend of food turning into animals has completely weirded out Garron Noone – and we’re right behind him
As TikTok trends go, we really wish this one would. There has been a spate of AI videos of food turning into various animals, and it’s supposedly cute.
No. Just no. See for yourself.
AI Turns Fruits into Animals
There are some sick puppies in the world, and we don’t just mean the ones that come from lychees. The trend caught up with comedian and singer, Garron Noone, who wasn’t at all impressed.
“Mashed potates – and now they’re polar bears. I do not find this to be adorable.”
He was far from the only one thinking that way.
Me: I mean those aren’t so bad-*the slime cat* Oh.
Meggalrock
It’s the stuff of nightmares.
coopykj
I was okay until the slimy cat now I’m traumatized.
misterhypno1
I can’t explain it, but the croissant fox looks like a live action rendition of a magic spell one would encounter in a studio ghibli movie.
The Net Roots
We’re about to unlock a new level of horror movies.
Adrianne
What in the name of the Old Gods have you friggen summoned to my FYP…?
AtomicAuburn
Garron has to be the most ironicly relatable guy i have ever seen on this app.
Master_Oogway_
I already have issues with food. The egg thing will HAUNT me.
CathyCoughlan
These feel like they’d be an absolute nightmare for someone on antipsychotics.
how do u read a woozi board
The tremble in Garron’s voice …you’ve hurt him AI..stop now.
Charlie & Bernie
My dreams when I eat something spicy before bed.
nothanksnahdude
I’m with you. I hate it too.
Ashley Shortall
Noooo,why did you show me man!!!
jax114114
This is exactly how I feel about hyper realistic cake.
Judith
Tom Morrow added –
Who’s going to tell him that Eggs turn in to Birds in real life?
Not like that, though.
