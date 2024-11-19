An excited American interviewer asked Paul Mescal how ‘wild’ it was to meet King Charles and his A++ answer brought him magnificently down to earth with a bump

Celebrity ireland Paul Mescal royalty

As if you hadn’t already seen elsewhere already, Gladiator II is finally out in cinemas and it promises to make Paul Mescal an even bigger star than he already was.

Here is the great man on the red carpet of the film’s royal premiere in Leicester Square, where he was asked by Variety’s particularly excited reporter how ‘wild’ it was to meet King Charles.

And his response managed to be both beautifully understated and all-encompassing at the same time.

Paul Mescal on meeting King Charles: “I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities. But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him.” pic.twitter.com/AR60LJ0V4Z — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2024

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

1.

“It’s not on the list of priorities” HE IS SO REAL — Alex (@Alex08_BH) November 19, 2024

2.

This was so HILARIOUSLY stated lmfaoooo — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) November 19, 2024

3.

he really said “not my kink but i respect” — polo (@drowsypolo) November 19, 2024

4.

“it’s not on the list of priorities” is the most I’ve ever liked paul mescal. https://t.co/XqtsMRqAlt — ✍ roxana | ✊ zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) November 19, 2024

5.

He did a really good job of blocking out the intrusive thoughts that were telling him to say. “Fook the King.” — Good To Go Joe (@GoodToGoJoe1142) November 19, 2024

6.

Absolute class answer. — We Good in the North (@WWFerguson2) November 19, 2024

7.

The interviewer clearly didn’t get it https://t.co/tFAiMhUqQ0 — Nando (@nandorvila) November 19, 2024

8.

he understands the importance of such an event for the legendary director. — Hareram Yadav (@hareram_ya) November 19, 2024

9.

Imagine asking an Irishman what meeting the King is like. Might as well just walk up to a Chinese and ask them what they’d think about meeting the Emperor of Japan. Pick up a history book for your own sake! — (@e66x66) November 19, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

This ‘American’ visiting Blackpool is a fabulously funny watch and the people not getting the joke made it even better

Source @Variety H/T @FilmUpdates