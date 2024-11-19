Celebrity ireland Paul Mescal royalty

An excited American interviewer asked Paul Mescal how ‘wild’ it was to meet King Charles and his A++ answer brought him magnificently down to earth with a bump

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

As if you hadn’t already seen elsewhere already, Gladiator II is finally out in cinemas and it promises to make Paul Mescal an even bigger star than he already was.

Here is the great man on the red carpet of the film’s royal premiere in Leicester Square, where he was asked by Variety’s particularly excited reporter how ‘wild’ it was to meet King Charles.

And his response managed to be both beautifully understated and all-encompassing at the same time.

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

To conclude …

Source @Variety H/T @FilmUpdates