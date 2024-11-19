Weird World daily mail

In ‘This is not a proper country’ news, the Daily Mail has discovered ‘fancy woke’ sandwiches – 23 tasty take-downs

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2024

Like a farmer rotating crops, the Daily Mail runs through a repeating pattern of ‘Meghan Markle did it’, ‘Immigration baaaaaad’‘, ‘Look how old/overweight/unattractive this woman is’, ‘Keir Starmer is a Communist’, ‘Young people are the worst’, and ‘Everything we don’t like is woke’.

In what must have been the best day in the DM office since they found the recipe for National Trust scones, they’ve managed to combine the last two categories with some astonishingly self-parodying reporting on sandwiches.

Fancy. Woke. Fillings.

[image or embed]

— Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:49 AM

The survey, conducted by Allinson’s bakery, into the nation’s sandwich habits led the DM to declare all these options woke –

Avocado

Chicken

Continental cheese

Crisps

Being hot

A lack of onion

Which suggests that serving a hot chicken, avocado and brie sandwich with crisps might just make Mail Editor Ted Verity‘s head explode.

Let’s get to the reviews.

1.

2.

morning, I'm sorry to inform you that sandwiches are woke now www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article…

[image or embed]

— Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:55 AM

3.

4.

won't somebody please think of the sandwiches www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article…

[image or embed]

— Rob Price ️ (@robaeprice.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 7:18 PM

5.

"Is this the woke hotline? I'd like to report a sandwich, please"

[image or embed]

— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 5:30 PM

6.

7.

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article…

FFS….Maybe it’s because there are more foods available to use as fillings and people are not so boring in their choices …

[image or embed]

— Helen Of Coy ©️ (@helenofcoy.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 11:16 AM

8.

9.

GenZ kids are committing treason against King Charles the Third of Wales, or something, by eating “woke” sandwiches. What’s in a woke sandwich? Chicken! Avocado! Something they call ‘continental cheese’, which appears to be a longwinded way of saying Brie.
www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article…

[image or embed]

— Shirley Temple Bar (@shirleybar.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 4:10 PM

10.

11.

I was really hoping that was fake. Nope I’m hoping it’s satire. www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article…

[image or embed]

— Don Reece (@donreece.me) November 18, 2024 at 2:14 PM

12.

Man realises he is eating a woke sandwich.

[image or embed]

— Mr Roger Quimbly (@rogerquimbly.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 5:11 PM

