James O’Brien’s hilarious exchange with this furious farmer is a fabulously entertaining 3 minutes

As you’ll know by now the countryside basically emptied on Tuesday as thousands of angry farmers protested in London about being subjected to the same inheritance tax as everyone else (except at half the rate).

Jeremy Clarkson was among those in the capital and this exchange with Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire didn’t go quite so well for him as he might have hoped (spoiler alert – it went badly, very badly indeed).

“So it’s not about you, it’s not about your farm and the fact you bought a farm to avoid inheritance tax?”@vicderbyshire speaks to Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest in Westminster where thousands of farmers are protesting the government’s inheritance tax plans. pic.twitter.com/9KwoiEbImz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2024

But we’re not here for Clarkson, we’re here for another angry farmer who rang in to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show for a chat, and it’s three minutes exceedingly well spent.

“I’m not your mate! I hate you, I think you’re an idiot!” James O’Brien hasn’t had an argument like this for years… Caller Charlie stands to inherit his dad’s farm and isn’t happy with the new tax changes. pic.twitter.com/MWKIWxPEeW — LBC (@LBC) November 19, 2024

Give them a podcast, someone, quick!

4,500,000 British pounds and he is complaining he is hard done by — I G O R (@Igor_N_) November 19, 2024

Man gets angry because he has to pay tax that the rest of us have to pay but at 20% whereas we have to pay it at 40%. — Fraser (@FDawg83) November 19, 2024

Charlie was all piss and wind. The ad hominem attacks did not do his supposed well thought through argument any favours. — sebastian stride (@StrideSebastian) November 19, 2024

Nothing as noisy as a rich person threatened with paying their fair share — MartyLoxs (@MartyLocks) November 19, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

We stand with all the Charlie’s ‍ — Lost London Girl (@lostlondongirl) November 19, 2024

Well, maybe. Or maybe this.

That farmer came across like right prick — Paul Skinner (@PaulSkinner1) November 19, 2024

