farmers james o'brien lbc

James O’Brien’s hilarious exchange with this furious farmer is a fabulously entertaining 3 minutes

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

As you’ll know by now the countryside basically emptied on Tuesday as thousands of angry farmers protested in London about being subjected to the same inheritance tax as everyone else (except at half the rate).

Jeremy Clarkson was among those in the capital and this exchange with Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire didn’t go quite so well for him as he might have hoped (spoiler alert – it went badly, very badly indeed).

But we’re not here for Clarkson, we’re here for another angry farmer who rang in to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show for a chat, and it’s three minutes exceedingly well spent.

Give them a podcast, someone, quick!

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Well, maybe. Or maybe this.

