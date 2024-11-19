Men are sharing the things they find it the hardest to explain to women – 17 tricky talking points

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Rightly or wrongly, men are somewhat notorious for their communication skills, or lack thereof.

When talking to one another, the chat can be surface level, but there appears to be an added wrinkle to their ability to talk to women. At least that’s what the delightfully named Reddit user fucktawhip discovered when they posed this question to r/AskReddit:

Guys of Reddit, what is the hardest thing to explain to women?

There was no shortage of men queuing up to share their suggestions. Here are some of the most notable for women to keep in mind …and quite a few cut both ways

‘That just because I’m quiet in your presence doesn’t mean I’m upset. Just means I’m either tired, don’t have anything to say, or I’m thinking about something.’

-nastyangy

‘That sometimes we need personal space and it has nothing to do with our opinion of you.’

-ickyyju

‘If something we say can be taken one of two ways, and one of them upsets you, it’s not that one.’

-FireSailLabs

‘I like to be touched too. Put your arms around me, play with my hands, rub your hands on my body. Don’t just sit there and get rubbed like some regal cat.’

-LoveYoumorethanher

‘i cant pause online games.’

-neat-breakfast6659

‘I can hang out with my friends for hours and not get an update on their love life. They didn’t offer the information and I frankly don’t care.’

-FirmlyThatGuy

‘We can be thinking about NOTHING.’

-Puchachas

‘We feel just as much and as deeply as women.’

-OgClaytonymous

