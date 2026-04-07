The Artemis II crew casually dropped a spoof sitcom intro as they approached the far side of the Moon, and people thought it was out of this world

Science artemis ii spoof

Nasa’s Artemis II crew – Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen – is more than halfway through its mission to orbit the Moon on board the capsule Integrity, capturing images of areas never before seen by humans.

Make new friends, but keep the old. A new photo captures the Moon's near side on the right (the side we see from Earth, identifiable by its dark splotches) and its far side on the left. The Artemis II crew are the first to see the far side with human eyes. pic.twitter.com/Z8QaZ6J9iA — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026

The craft has now passed through a point further from Earth than mankind has ever travelled.

We're going farther than ever before 🚀 Today, the Artemis II crew will break the record for how far humans have traveled from Earth as they fly around the far side of the Moon. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 UTC). Watch Artemis II make history:… pic.twitter.com/hCOVQPkxUF — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026

The crew of the Artemis are currently further away from Trump than any other humans. Lucky bastards! — curt (@casbeataol) April 2, 2026

Shortly before they reached the far side of the Moon, they released a mock intro for a sitcom, Full Capsule, based on the classic 80s to 90s US series Full House, which introduced the world to the Olsen twins (playing one character).

It found its way to Twitter, where people thought it was out of this world.

1.

The Artemis II crew filmed 🎥 an 80s sitcom intro video. And I love ❤️ it. pic.twitter.com/Dzexqw3VZh — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) April 6, 2026

2.

This is the kind of good old-fashioned pure fun the world needs right now. That and Japanese people coming to X. It's the best, and I'm here for it! https://t.co/fnfU3aaQAF — Geeky REAL GINGER Sparkles (@desert_starr_57) April 6, 2026

3.

4.

5.

If this doesn’t make you smile, you are broken. https://t.co/lyiWhMJvLV — Mary (@RealVeryMary) April 6, 2026

6.

When Gen Xers get bored… https://t.co/mkQ6pwSNEW — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) April 6, 2026

7.

8.

I would do nothing but look out the window taking pics and constantly pick on the Canadian for clogging the toilet. https://t.co/UQvXnvYS9w — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) April 6, 2026

9.

The 80's style video you didn't know you needed. Love it! https://t.co/MaY7Qkfltf — Lisa Kadlec 🥋🧬 (@lisakadlec) April 6, 2026

10.

hahaha this is awesome https://t.co/QbSftagHmI — Derrick (@chiefsanddawgs) April 6, 2026

11.

Isso é tão fofo https://t.co/9E4L1ZdKkH — BarB (@barb1138) April 6, 2026

12.

They’re having way too much fun!!! Love it! https://t.co/lxqUi4lYoL — L Joseph Braden🇨🇦🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@laurie_braden) April 6, 2026

13.

Just make them TIME Person of the year already https://t.co/ePbxDNlZrT — Javier Pena (@pbcjavipena) April 6, 2026

14.

Awww! This warmed my heart https://t.co/6vj6f7MuRc — Beth G (@Bethwithcurls) April 6, 2026

15.

Oh my gosh, this is adorable. https://t.co/h4G2PwVNwa — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) April 6, 2026

We’d watch the hell out of this.

I want one w/voiceover style of the A-team. "In 2026, a crack astronaut unit was sent to space by their government…sent into orbit with a toilet that didn't work, they survive as zero-g specialists, if you have an email program that won't open, maybe you can hire the A-team… https://t.co/oEkbxIeuvS — Tim 'The Beez' Bertolet (@tim_bertolet) April 6, 2026

READ MORE

This young space fan has gone wildly viral for his excited and NSFW reply to the reporter who asked why he’d turned up to watch Artemis II blast off

Source Nasa Artemis II Image Screengrab