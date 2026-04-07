Science artemis ii spoof

The Artemis II crew casually dropped a spoof sitcom intro as they approached the far side of the Moon, and people thought it was out of this world

Poke Reporter. Updated April 7th, 2026

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Nasa’s Artemis II crew – Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen – is more than halfway through its mission to orbit the Moon on board the capsule Integrity, capturing images of areas never before seen by humans.

The craft has now passed through a point further from Earth than mankind has ever travelled.

Shortly before they reached the far side of the Moon, they released a mock intro for a sitcom, Full Capsule, based on the classic 80s to 90s US series Full House, which introduced the world to the Olsen twins (playing one character).

It found its way to Twitter, where people thought it was out of this world.

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We’d watch the hell out of this.

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This young space fan has gone wildly viral for his excited and NSFW reply to the reporter who asked why he’d turned up to watch Artemis II blast off

Source Nasa Artemis II Image Screengrab