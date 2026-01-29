People have been sharing the especially irritating Americanisms creeping into everyday use – 19 super infuriating examples

US Brits language

It all started when Jan Leeming – yes, that Jan Leeming! – took to Twitter to complain about the irritating Americanisms creeping into our everyday language.

Noticed how many ‘Americanisms’ are creeping into our language? ‘Thank you for reaching out to us’ – instead of ‘Thank you for contacting us’. I cannot bear being addressed as ‘Guys’ in restaurants! ‘What can I get you guys’ when my sister and I are obviously female😡 — Jan Leeming (@Jan_Leeming) January 28, 2026

And it clearly struck a chord. We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to and these people said it best.

1.

My pet hate is “my bad” 🤬 — Beanie (@Jeanthebean8816) January 28, 2026

2.

Over use of the word “Super” ie super excited.

And customers in shops saying “can I get” rather than “can I have” — Peter (@rehearsalpete) January 28, 2026

3.

Asking someone “Can I GET…” drives me fucking mad. — Jack Walsh aka Welsh Williams (@Bobthedog1967) January 28, 2026

4.

5.

I’m a Canadian in the latter stages of middle age. Americanisms are sadly everywhere now. Zee for zed, rout for route, faucet for tap, booey for buoy, etc. It’s been a slow erosion. Fight back, UK. — mr. otter (@capnsnow) January 28, 2026

6.

I detest ” gotten”. And ” regular” in relation to coffee – I usually say I’ll have a medium sized coffee please. And people starting a story with ” So, I…” I’ d better stop now but I can think of quite a few more! — Deirdre (@Deirdre40316145) January 28, 2026

7.

Another one: “Can I get a coffee?” NO. Correct way: “Can I have a coffee please?”. The barista will GET you the coffee, then once you pay, you can HAVE it. — LukeyBoy (@lukehastwatter) January 28, 2026

8.

Sending “invites” instead of invitations, children being “raised” instead of brought up. And then we get to Black Friday, school proms and Halloween pumpkins. — حساايف (@Proudcumbrian) January 28, 2026

9.

Would you like a waiter to say “what can I get you girls”? That just sounds downright creepy.

I imagine it’s an age thing – I’m 63 and don’t mind being addressed as ‘guy’ which is a generic word for person. — Jane, Retired, Happy, Rejoiner (@likesretirement) January 28, 2026

10.

“Reaching out” is pretty close to the top of my pet peeves, closely followed by “nucular”. — Mary McKnight #IAmEuropean. #LH44 💙 (@MaryMcKnight1) January 28, 2026

11.

Constantly question some of my American friends’ “English”. I’ve heard ‘winningest’, ‘addicting’, ‘farewelling’, and possibly the most irritating one is ‘gifting’. — Tim Kaymak (@TimKaymak) January 28, 2026

12.

I’m with you on all of those. Also – ‘how are you?’ Reply ‘I’m good’. No, you may be bad but feel well! — Annette Aylett (@AnnetteAylett) January 28, 2026

13.

I’m normally pretty tolerant of americanisms – some can be useful. But the one that slightly grates on me is “can I get” instead of “may I have” addressed to shop assistants, baristas etc. Even the younger members of my own family say it. 🙄 — Peter Sewell (@portly_pete) January 28, 2026

14.

My personal bete noires are “Off Of” and “Baby Daddy/Mammy” — GrahamH (@grahamh941) January 28, 2026

15.

I loathe the word “hack” I always use “tip” instead. You don’t “meet with” someone, you simply “meet them”. Answering how are you? I don’t say “I’m good”, I say “I’m well”. I don’t say “grifter” I say con artist or scammer. That’s my rant over – for now… — Clive (@Ragusaecomites) January 28, 2026

16.

Yes, I despise the “reaching out” nonsense My other pet hate is the pronunciation of “either” which has morphed into the American “eeether” 🙉 — Michelle (@formula1_m) January 28, 2026

17.

And worst of all. MY BAD instead of just about anything such as ‘my mistake, my fault, my error’ What horrible language, totally unfit for human consumption. — Carl S. Portman MBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Carl_Portman) January 28, 2026

18.

When I order a coffee and the person serving me says “awesome!” in response. The Grand Canyon is awesome, the Taj Mahal is awesome, but my flat white order is not bloody awesome. — Neil M Reggae (@regaem) January 28, 2026

19.

I have a line that must not be crossed. I am not sure I could cope “Winningest” — Building Renovating (@SelfBuildDreams) January 28, 2026

Have a nice day, guys (and give Jan Leeming a follow here).

Good heavens. Really opened a can of worms- 27k hits so far. Sorreeeee😀 https://t.co/GJUkcQqLJt — Jan Leeming (@Jan_Leeming) January 28, 2026

Awesome!

READ MORE

Giles Coren has been taking down the trolls one Maga at a time after he cancelled his holiday to America and it’s really rather magnificent

Source @Jan_Leeming