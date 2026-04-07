Ian Hislop and Armando Iannucci just nailed the absurd folly of Trump’s war on Iran in 48 seconds flat

Entertainment Armando iannucci donald trump Ian Hislop

In an increasingly unpredictable and frankly terrifying world, it is good to know that there is one thing that we can all still rely on.

And that is Have I Got News For You returning for another series on BBC1.

It was a particularly timely return for reasons no-one anywhere needs explaining, and this one particular moment went especially viral after Ian Hislop and guest panellist Armando Iannucci nailed the absurd folly of Donald Trump’s war on Iran in 48 seconds flat.

#HIGNFY on Trump's illegal attack on Iran Ian Hislop, "Trump literally thought the way to stop wars is to start them, and historically, that hasn't proved to be true" Armando Iannucci, "No" Ian Hislop, "He claimed that all of America's war aims have been fulfilled. It's… pic.twitter.com/s9hiMMknhi — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 6, 2026

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

Sign of our times that comedy and satire have found a more adequate way of dealing with Trump than the news these days who still repeat his mad moves as if he knew what he was doing. 👇 https://t.co/rm8aIMFRIr — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) April 7, 2026

2.

😂😂😂brilliant 😂😂😂 — Robin Kilby (@KilbyRobin) April 7, 2026

3.

FYI world, this is 100% how we Brits view Trump, and IRAN. All puffed up on 250 years of history, American's are cultureless children by comparison with its allies and enemies. recent actions from Trump certainly seem like TODDLER TANTRUMS. https://t.co/xLZxwY88XS — Yates, just Yates (@Yates1Mikey) April 7, 2026

4.

“The Death of Trump” will be Armando Ianucci’s next blockbuster. — Joel Cardwell (@joelcardwellX) April 7, 2026

5.

6.

Armando Iannucci, "He's the only person I know who negotiates with himself and comes out with a worse deal" https://t.co/lElPkn9aHD — 🐬🐾🐨Rita Tunstall🐨🐾🐬 (@RitaTunstall) April 6, 2026

7.

Trump – The only person who negotiates with himself and comes out with a worse deal – I would be crying with laughter if the world safety and wellbeing was not at stake under his lunatic grasping fingers — Gail Hughes (@merseyview) April 7, 2026



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An American said Europeans had ‘no idea’ how angry the US is with them right now and these A++ replies have never made us more proud to be European

Source @implausibleblog