Entertainment Armando iannucci donald trump Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop and Armando Iannucci just nailed the absurd folly of Trump’s war on Iran in 48 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2026

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In an increasingly unpredictable and frankly terrifying world, it is good to know that there is one thing that we can all still rely on.

And that is Have I Got News For You returning for another series on BBC1.

It was a particularly timely return for reasons no-one anywhere needs explaining, and this one particular moment went especially viral after Ian Hislop and guest panellist Armando Iannucci nailed the absurd folly of Donald Trump’s war on Iran in 48 seconds flat.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

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An American said Europeans had ‘no idea’ how angry the US is with them right now and these A++ replies have never made us more proud to be European

Source @implausibleblog