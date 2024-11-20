Justin Edwards hilariously captured the insanity of Duolingo’s Italian course with a 59-second musical homage

Entertainment funny

The language app Duolingo is well known for its green owl icon, Duo, its tendency to nag (or threaten) people who haven’t done a lesson by seven in the morning, and its incredibly weird sentences.

Actor and writer Justin Edwards, star of The Franchise, as well as many films and TV shows such as The Thick of It, The Witchfinder, and The Death of Stalin, condensed the Duolingo experience into a 59-second taster menu.

Spettacolare! It’s quite the earworm, and probably a great way to learn sentences – though not everyone has Justin’s gift for a comedy rewrite. It went down very well on Bluesky.

Oh my, that made me laugh so much. I’m also learning Italian on Duolingo and have come across some of these already. Some gems still in store. I’m definitely learning this song. — Rachael Scotson (@rachaelscotson.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM

This is excellent, I will talk about it with my horse — razorcrest.bsky.social (@razorcrest.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:32 PM

I’m doing Spanish and today I had “The cows don’t study English”. Can’t argue with the veracity. However….wtaf!! — Nick O’D (@gnickod.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 7:27 PM

I go to Greece often and have for a long time. I can order food and drink and be polite in the language. Duolingo has taught me to say that the pink vase is in the museum. Invaluable. — Phill Danks (@philldanks.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:07 PM

Ladbaby, watch your backs.

If this isn't #1 for Christmas, there is no justice. — The Poodle Club (@poodleclub.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:11 PM

Or (according to Google) ‘Se questo non è il numero 1 per Natale, non c’è giustizia.’

