Justin Edwards hilariously captured the insanity of Duolingo’s Italian course with a 59-second musical homage
The language app Duolingo is well known for its green owl icon, Duo, its tendency to nag (or threaten) people who haven’t done a lesson by seven in the morning, and its incredibly weird sentences.
The Reddit forum ‘Shit Duolingo Says’ features some of those crazy translations.
Actor and writer Justin Edwards, star of The Franchise, as well as many films and TV shows such as The Thick of It, The Witchfinder, and The Death of Stalin, condensed the Duolingo experience into a 59-second taster menu.
A song to remind me of the most useful phrases I have learnt from Italian Duolingo. (Sound up)
— Justin Edwards (@bigedwards.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 1:48 PM
Spettacolare! It’s quite the earworm, and probably a great way to learn sentences – though not everyone has Justin’s gift for a comedy rewrite. It went down very well on Bluesky.
1.
Heard my husband singing softly in the other room, thought he was serenading the cats, but he was doing this:
— Lucy Porter (@lucyportercomic.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 6:37 PM
2.
Brilliant! And not one mention of Cornetto
— Zero Squared (@zero-squared.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 10:19 AM
3.
Oh, this is brilliant!
— Paivi (@paiviten.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 12:13 PM
4.
I have never been so inspired to learn a new language.
— Documentally (@documental.ly) November 18, 2024 at 9:59 PM
5.
Oh my, that made me laugh so much. I’m also learning Italian on Duolingo and have come across some of these already. Some gems still in store. I’m definitely learning this song.
— Rachael Scotson (@rachaelscotson.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM
6.
This is excellent, I will talk about it with my horse
— razorcrest.bsky.social (@razorcrest.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:32 PM
7.
You might assume these ridiculous examples from #Italian #Duolingo have to be made up – but I got “Your hamsters stink” just this week!
— SBlandfo (@sblandfo.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 1:35 PM
8.
This made me lol
— Angela Barnes (@angelabarnes.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 10:22 AM
9.
I’m doing Spanish and today I had “The cows don’t study English”. Can’t argue with the veracity. However….wtaf!!
— Nick O’D (@gnickod.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 7:27 PM
10.
Glorious
— Tiernan Douieb (@tiernandouieb.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 7:15 PM
11.
I can't remember the last time I laughed so hard
— Ann Talpey (@anntalpey.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 3:18 PM
12.
I go to Greece often and have for a long time. I can order food and drink and be polite in the language. Duolingo has taught me to say that the pink vase is in the museum. Invaluable.
— Phill Danks (@philldanks.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 10:07 PM
Ladbaby, watch your backs.
If this isn't #1 for Christmas, there is no justice.
— The Poodle Club (@poodleclub.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:11 PM
Or (according to Google) ‘Se questo non è il numero 1 per Natale, non c’è giustizia.’
