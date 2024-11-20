Katie Hopkins emerged to support the farmers and these 9 responses surely say it best

News farmers Katie Hopkins

It wasn’t just Nigel Farage and Jeremy Clarkson who came to London to support the farmers’ protest against being subject to (at least part of) the same inheritance tax as everyone else.

Katie Hopkins – you remember – was there too, taking time out from her busy schedule to do her familiar bit.

Well said Katie Hopkins. It really is about time our Government started listening to the people pic.twitter.com/3DI9MbgHwB — (@jomickane) November 19, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny and on-point responses, and these nine people surely say it best.

1.

This guest list is crazy. can’t be long before hitler makes an appearance https://t.co/WpaPY512YF — f (@finnandoalonso) November 19, 2024

2.

Getting shagged in a field doesn’t make you a farmer. https://t.co/txRinczkvv — Alex (@alexlargs) November 19, 2024

3.

You’d be fuming if yer just a normal farmer and the absolute worst cunts in society are using you as their latest grift https://t.co/V3qjczxPNF — C (@_CM_67_) November 19, 2024

4.

When you’re on the same side of any argument as people like this hateful cow or Nigel farage, you’re probably wrong and likely to be a shit person. https://t.co/vNcwriMJ9j — Dane (@Dane99_) November 19, 2024

5.

If Katie Hopkins is on your side surely that has to ring some alarm bells https://t.co/2XwpXqFy2k — Game Gladi8or #SaveTF2 (@GGladi8or) November 20, 2024

6.

This is sooooo Rivals https://t.co/sN5nldmu8A — Sophie (@sophiefernley) November 19, 2024

7.

She seems to care about farmer’s fields. For more information…. Google “Katie Hopkins Field” https://t.co/1Ks9igWiQN — Tom (@TomParkes_) November 19, 2024

8.

wow, they really sent their best eh? https://t.co/MwbJkjtLh7 — ️ carbdiem.bsky.social (@carbdiem) November 19, 2024

9.

If your champions are Jeremy Clarkson, Nigel Farage and Katie Hopkins, you might not be quite as right as you think you are.#InheritanceTax — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 19, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this, from @HelenMi84029314 (not their IQ).

People power has to take this government down,we’ve had enough of paying for illegals, poor housing for our own people,massive rape and crime increases,abysmal NHS being used by non taxpayer’s the list is endless and starmer humiliates us on the World stage ENOUGH https://t.co/Xdn9qRqXZa — Helen (@HelenMi84029314) November 19, 2024

READ MORE

Nigel Farage turned up to support the farmers and the world’s irony supplies ran dry – 13 responses very much worth cultivating

Source @jomickane