Paul Mescal’s comment about meeting the King was funny – but Garron Noone’s reaction made it even funnier

By now you’ll have seen Irish actor Paul Mescal talking to Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II, giving his perfect response to a question about having been presented to King Charles at last week’s London premiere.

If not, here’s what happened.

Paul Mescal on meeting King Charles: "I'm Irish, so it's not on the list of priorities. But it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him." pic.twitter.com/AR60LJ0V4Z — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2024

“I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities.”

We’re not sure what response Variety was expecting, but it probably wasn’t that. We think it ticked the important boxes – box 1 – be polite, box 2 – subtly convey what a stupid question that was to put to an Irishman.

As you’d imagine, there were mixed reactions. The Daily Mail? Fuuuuming! Pretty much everyone else? Virtually high-fiving Paul Mescal for the subtle mix of diplomacy and shade.

asking an Irishman what it was like to meet the King Of England during the premiere of a movie about people being enslaved and forced to fight for freedom. Irony. — mike (@mikethaprez) November 19, 2024

Giving zero fucks about the monarchy makes me like him even more https://t.co/J1F65L0WTg — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) November 19, 2024

Paul’s countryman, singer and comedian Garron Noone spotted the clip, and he simply slathered the icing on top of the cake.

There can never be too much sarcasm levelled at the Daily Mail, in our opinion.

We’d love Garron to meet the King and eat tiny sandwiches, because we suspect Charlie would be coming in for some previously unimagined levels of being treated like just another bloke, and it would do him the world of good.

TikTok users were on the same page.

Am I the only one who thought he meant Elvis at first?

They didn’t know this? Where have they spent the last century?

My English cousin was blown away when I told him I didn’t want to meet the queen. I was like 14 and I said I’d rather meet her dogs bc they’re so cute and apparently I’m awful.

If he was on my bingo card and it meant I won a Christmas turkey with a full house ( of Windsor ) I’d go Jesus that was lucky I won a turkey.

Howling at this.

The video found its way to Twitter, where it delighted yet more people.

Top drawer… fuck the royals https://t.co/luCFajILa1 — Jeem (@JimmyGlen3) November 19, 2024

Never fails to make me laugh — pinkmiss (@LynneCampbell5) November 20, 2024

I'm sure he'd like to be a bit more personal about jug head but he's a clever lad and would eat tiny sandwiches with the gobshite. — Big Uncle Knobhead (@willo_ian) November 20, 2024

Brilliant — Eamon (@casey44584) November 19, 2024

Sunday Skye on TikTok added this –

Cillian Murphy meeting William was hilarious.

Close – it was Harry.

thinking about this video of cillian murphy meeting prince harry. the irish never forget pic.twitter.com/ZjDjXnHcOe — kenzie xcx ‍♂️ (@kenzvanunu) June 30, 2023

