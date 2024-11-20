‘What have you seen in someone’s home that told you they’re rich?’ 17 telltale signs that ring ker-ching

Twitter Ask Reddit

Signs of wealth can come in all shapes and sizes. Maybe it’s a flashy watch or a fancy car. But nowhere are there more telltale details than in someone’s home.

Whether it’s the property itself or the amazing treasures within, homes can be packed with indicators that you’re visiting someone in a higher tax bracket.

So much so that Reddit user MintTheMartian felt compelled to throw this question out to r/AskReddit:

What did you see in someone’s home that told you “yep, they’re rich”?

Here are some of the wildest – and not always subtle – signs that people have been in a rich person’s home…

‘My friend’s dad was an oil tycoon. He had a T-Rex skeleton in his hallway.’

-295DVRKSS

‘A kid I was friends with in high school.

‘His parents had a new house custom built. Huge house, custom woodwork, beautiful details throughout. Very expensive. I used to go over and hang out with my friend, swim in the pool, watch movies in their theatre, etc.

‘But despite all that, the thing that stood out to me was this: one day I walked in and there’s a brand new Steinway grand piano in the living room. His mom says she wanted to learn to play the piano so they bought one.

‘I play piano. Steinway pianos are amazing. They play beautifully and sound wonderful. Every Steinway piano is handmade in only one of two locations in the world. They’re like the Rolls Royce of pianos. This piano probably cost over $100,000. And they bought one just because she wanted to learn to play.’

-Rankorking

‘A copy of Architectural Digest magazine with their house on the cover.’

-Bigbird_Elephant

‘Not even in their house. Was driving to their home and was looking for which side street off the main road they were on when GPS said “you’ve arrived” but I saw no house. Made a U-turn and realised the side street was actually their 0.4 mile driveway.’

-Zemekes

‘A Monet in their office. The penthouse apartment with direct view of the Empire State Building was also a pretty big giveaway.’

-LittleKitty235

‘If your couch isn’t up against a wall.’

-No-Maintenance5006

‘Once a friend invited me to go with him to his family farm for the holidays. I was driving and it was a long drive. Once we were inside a dirt road that was simply endless. 40 min in I asked when we would get to the property.

‘He looked confused and said “we’ve been at the property for the last 40 minutes”. Basically the farmland is 100k acres big. This was in Argentina.’

-rodriar

‘Visiting friends and my wife sees a bronze sculpture of a cowboy on the coffee table and says, gee that looks like a Remington, and our hostess says yeah it is.’

-loublain

‘When they have a very confusing sink.’

-ImpossibleCorgi5602