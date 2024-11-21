Brits are loving this Canadian author’s reaction to finding out about Rev. Richard Coles’ former claim to fame

Celebrity TikTok

Back in 2023, wakemoody on TikTok shared his surprise at discovering the versatility of the wonderful Eartha Kitt.

Here’s what he posted.

It went viral, with many people stitching their own surprising discoveries.

A year on, TikTok users are still discovering that actors, musicians, writers and others can do more than one thing, and Canadian author @alwynhamilton, who lives in the UK, had one that probably won’t be news to many Brits.

Everyone’s favourite vicar, Reverend Richard Coles, isn’t simply a beloved radio presenter, social media presence and author, he’s also a member of iconic 80s band and LGBTQ+ icons The Communards – but you knew that, right?

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

1.

I love when people discover young Rev Richard Coles!

Mimi

2.

We knew this lol!!

Ann Russell she/her

3.

So funny because in the UK he wouldn’t even be in our top 50 “two things” list.

NunyaBiznyss

4.

I love that we’ve all collectively ignored the level of procrastination that led to this discovery.

chloeconverses

5.

Yes we did know that. It’s one of the things we love about him.

Cesca

6.

Everyone of a certain age in the UK knows this …it’s just a mystery to the young-uns.

Elph001

7.

We love the Rev.

didsomebodysaypatricia

8.

I only knew this because when he used to do QI they used to joke about it. It’s a great random fact.

Danni

9.

That’s so sweet you’re just finding out. He’s a man of two lives.

LPE

10.

We knew this in Ireland too.

Orls811

11.

Yeah knew this. Until a couple of years ago he was the vicar of a parish near me.

JustCallMeT

Ken Wynn719 knew – but also sort of didn’t.

I’m from the UK and I know this and I know that I know this but I always forget, I think because him now is so far removed in every way it seems like different people, even though I know it’s the same.

JestaMusic.com, however, just plain didn’t now – and we can’t work out why.

I’m English, worked in the music industry for 35 years. Was even in the studio when Jimmy’s old band Bronski Beat were there! I watch those comedy panel shows. And I DID NOT know that!

Sophia Lynn832 told us something we didn’t know about the good reverend.

He is also the inspiration for the character Tom in the Bridget Jones films/ books.

Well, you live and learn. Richard is about to enter the I’m a Celebrity jungle, so we may find out yet more fascinating facts before the show ends.

