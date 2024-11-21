People have been sharing what makes them instantly leave a restaurant – 19 stomach-turning red flags

Life Ask Reddit eating out restaurants

Have you ever walked into a restaurant, noticed a troubling detail, then instantly left? If so, you’re not alone.

It turns out that there are many reasons to leave a restaurant before you’ve even been handed the menu or taken to your seat. And that’s thanks to the research of Reddit user TeachBS who took to r/AskReddit to pose the following question:

‘What is something that is an automatic “I am not eating here, we need to leave” at a restaurant?’

Here are some of the biggest reasons people have preferred to go hungry…

1.

‘It’s mostly empty and the staff act surprised and confused about your presence. It’s a hint that selling food isn’t their main business.’

-South_Chocolate986

2.

‘Gordon Ramsey is filming inside.’

SailorVenus23

3.

‘I went to a diner near me recently that I had never heard of. There was no one eating at the tables inside. The woman who was at the front entrance walked away into the kitchen when I walked in the door. Then a dude came out of the kitchen and stood in her place and refused to acknowledge me.

‘Then a girl came up and said something to him and he said I know I know just calm down it’s ok. Then she scurried off into the kitchen. I asked the guy if I could see a menu and he said “she’ll be right back”. I left. I don’t know what was going on there but I will never eat anything from there.’

-n3u7r1n0

4.

‘Someone handling the food while wearing gloves but then using their gloved hands to handle money, open doors, touch their face, etc.

‘Or worse, someone handling food with bare hands while there are open wounds or bandaids. I’ve seen it. Immediate nope for me.’

-JessCeceSchmidtNick

5.

‘Lots of flies buzzing around the tables and the kitchen.’

-FistFullOfRavioli

6.

‘It’s a bit specific but if I’m looking to eat at a bbq joint and I don’t smell it well before I walk in I know it’s not gonna be good.

‘Ideally I should be able to smell it from a block away. Anytime I’ve ignored that instinct and gone in any way the food ended up being bland and dry as hell.’

-zakkil

7.

‘No soap in the bathroom- and no hint that it just ran out. Like there is no dispenser on the wall and no empty container on the sink.’

-Bastyra2016

8.

‘No prices on the menu.’

-zero11235

9.

‘Having to look up a menu on your phone, music loud enough that you can’t have a conversation, general lack of hygiene standards. I’ve walked out of restaurants for all three of those before.’

-Lugbor

10.

‘When the workers look at you like you ruined their good time and now they gotta work.’

-Human-Bit-1427