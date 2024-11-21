These 23 excellent explainers from ‘cool guides’ on Reddit are fabulous to look at and might even change your life

Life cool guides

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘cool guides’ which, as the name suggests, is full of guides that are helpful and invariably (thought not always) rather lovely to look at.

Here are 23 of the best which might just make your life better. Well, if not better, then definitely clearer …

1. ‘A guide to mattress dimensions and bed sizes’

(via)

2. ‘A cool guide to the best TV shows of all time’

(via)

3. ‘The Cousin Explainer’

(via)

4. A Cool Guide to Pencil Grips’

(via)

5. ‘Gallery Wall Ideas’

(via)

6. A Cool Guide to Japanese Emoticons’

(via)

7. ‘Activities that make your brain release happy chemicals’

(via)

8. A Cool Guide to How Long it takes for Things to Decompose

(via)

9. ‘How Paint Can Change A Room’

(via)

10. ‘A cool guide to pop vs actual psychology’

(via)

11. ‘Tattoo Pain Chart’

(via)

12. ‘How taxes work’



(via)