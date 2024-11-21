‘Who’s the most out of touch with reality among all the people you’ve ever met?’ – 21 proper jaw-droppers

Life r/AskReddit

Now that we unfortunately inhabit a post-truth age, we probably all have a shakier grasp on reality than we used to.

However, we can comfort ourselves that, while we might have to examine our news sources a little more carefully than before, we still haven’t completely lost our grip. But that isn’t true for everyone.

We say this after Redditor viagrapravelho asked ‘Who was the most out of touch with reality among all the people you’ve ever met?’ and added an example of their own:

‘Once, I had an employee who was completely baffled when he found out that wind turbines spin because of the wind and generate electricity. All this time, he thought they worked the other way around, blowing air like giant electric fans. I can still picture his face, a perfect mix of shock and revelation!’

Which inspired lots of others to chip in with examples of people who were existing on a completely different plane of existence.

1.

‘I knew a woman who thought Saturday would be the best day to visit Harrods because ‘most people in London go away for the weekend’.’

–tjjwaddo

2.

‘I went on holiday with a conspiracy theorist last year who told me that GTA6 was being released in 2025 to make the world distracted so that a new virus strain can be unleashed in the world by the Illuminati.

‘I knew he was chatting nonsense when he said the antichrist will come to Earth in the form of someone that everyone in the world likes, then named Elon Musk as that potential candidate.’

–Big-Parking9805

3.

‘I knew a woman who thought Poland and the North pole were the same place because polar bears come from Poland.’

–Careful-Swimmer-2658

4.

‘Only a couple of Christmasses ago, we found out that my sister’s partner who is in his late 20s didn’t ’believe in’ reindeer. He thought they were fictional animals, made up for Christmas. When we told him they were real, he thought we were winding him up and wouldn’t believe us. We assured him it was true and then he asked if they could fly!’

–McBird-255

5.

‘Lived with a girl in my last year of uni who was absolutely bereft of any useful skills whatsoever. Came home one day to find all her clothes scattered across the yard. I went inside and said, ‘You do know all your clothes are on the floor outside?’

‘She replied, a little sadly, ‘Yeah they keep doing that. They won’t stay on the line.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you haven’t used any pegs…’. She looked at me completely gone out and said, ‘Do you have to do that?’

‘She genuinely had no idea what pegs were or what they were for. How does this even happen?’

–andromeda_starr

6.

‘Context: top 10 university and a prestigious department. One of the PhD students put food in the microwave with tin foil on it and destroyed the whole thing. Wouldn’t fess up to the mistake, so all PhDs lost access to the staff kitchen.

‘Bonus: this same person spent thousands of pounds to have four teeth removed and unnecessary braces put in because ‘it looks cool’.’

–BalthazarOfTheOrions

7.

‘A coworker who we all made fun of for being posh. She tried to insist that actually she wasn’t posh because she and her sister had to share a horse growing up.’

–FenderForever62

8.

‘An old friend of mine thought that fans wore replica kits to watch the football in case someone got injured and they were needed to play.’

–WhatNextExactly

9.

‘While travelling in the US, I wanted to send a package back home. I went to the post office and asked how much it would cost to send my package to England. The clerk responded, ‘New England?’ I clarified, ‘No, the country England.’ To my surprise, she insisted, ‘England isn’t a country: it’s a state.’ I replied, ‘England is also a country—and it’s where I’m from.’

‘We went around in circles like this for about five minutes until she finally checked with a colleague. Her mind was blown when I explained that New England was actually named after the country England.’

–Ruminate_Repeat

10.

‘Knew someone who believed in god and angels and the afterlife, they weren’t religious though. Then after a 10 minute conversation on the topic she revealed she didn’t believe in dinosaurs! We all had a collective aneurysm and tried to explain how there’s fossils, she can go to a museum to see them. Last time we checked there were no fossils of angels. But she wasn’t having any of it.’

–Yorkshirerows