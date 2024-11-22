Politics comebacks Ian Hislop nigel farage

A Nigel Farage fan trolled Ian Hislop over his earnings and this A++ comeback surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 22nd, 2024

One of our many favourite bits of Private Eye is its ‘number crunching’ segment and this one from the current issue has just gone viral, shining a light on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s earnings since the July election.

We mention it because it caught the eye of a Nigel Farage fan – well, we presume they are a Nigel Farage fan – who appeared to suggest there was some sort of double standard at work.

And there was no shortage of people only too happy to set them straight.

But surely no-one said it better than author and comedy writer, @jamiesont.

Boom.

Source Private Eye H/T @jamiesont