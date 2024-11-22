A Nigel Farage fan trolled Ian Hislop over his earnings and this A++ comeback surely said it best

Politics comebacks Ian Hislop nigel farage

One of our many favourite bits of Private Eye is its ‘number crunching’ segment and this one from the current issue has just gone viral, shining a light on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s earnings since the July election.

Number crunching: Nigel Farage’s payments since the election for presenting GB News shows v his annual MP salary From the new Private Eye, in shops now. pic.twitter.com/FdYaoeZUad — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) November 21, 2024

We mention it because it caught the eye of a Nigel Farage fan – well, we presume they are a Nigel Farage fan – who appeared to suggest there was some sort of double standard at work.

And there was no shortage of people only too happy to set them straight.

Last time I looked he wasn’t an mp — Maggie Rawlings (@MaggieRawlings) November 21, 2024

He’s not paid by the BBC but the production company

He’s the editor of PE and gets paid by that organisation

He’s not an MP You’re sounding a bit silly Jake ( ps Nigel is taking the piss) — Maggie Rawlings (@MaggieRawlings) November 21, 2024

Oh do fuck off. The BBC is not taxpayer funded. Every household has a choice. Buy a TV licence or don't. — Danny Spencer (@bigdannyspencer) November 21, 2024

You ninny. The difference is that he gets paid for doing his job. Fatarse Farage gets paid for not doing his job. It’s that simple. — Gareth (@Martin66878Gary) November 21, 2024

Hat Trick pay Ian Hislop not the BBC — Robert Williams (aka Athena Minion # 10102) (@RobLikesStuff) November 21, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than author and comedy writer, @jamiesont.

He’s got a point. Was shocked when Ian Hislop was elected MP for Clacton but couldn’t be arsed doing a single surgery for his constituents choosing instead to focus on his telly work & jetting to America hoping for a Trump job. Disgusting. https://t.co/93I6Fbsn1g — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 21, 2024

Boom.

And because we’re talking Private Eye, you can subscribe here, find the website here, and follow Private Eye on Twitter here.)

READ MORE

Ian Hislop wrote in Private Eye about meeting Justin Welby the day after he resigned and it’s a devastating, important read

Source Private Eye H/T @jamiesont