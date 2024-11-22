Turns out King Charles’ coronation cost taxpayers £72 million – 13 royally on-point responses

News royal family the UK

Look, we’ve all gone over-budget on a party once or twice.

But the news that King Charles’ coronation last year cost taxpayers an eye-watering £72 million has raised some eyebrows, to put it mildly.

King Charles III’s Coronation cost taxpayers £72m https://t.co/PAiDGNXfCv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 21, 2024

NEW: The @DCMS annual report is out and reveals that the Coronation cost a total of £72million within the financial year 2023/24.

£50.3m came from the DCMS and a further £21.7m transferred to the Home Office for policing costs. — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) November 21, 2024

It’s not like Charles is short of a few bob either, which makes the cost rankle with some people even more. That being said, others thought the coronation good value for money.

Here’s a taster of the royally mixed responses.

King Charles’ coronation cost us British taxpayers £72million.

Why couldn’t he pay for his own party?? PS We paid for his mum’s funeral too. pic.twitter.com/obr5twQxVi — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) November 22, 2024

The government has said the coronation cost £72m. They’re ignoring the costs met by lots of other institutions. Yet that figure is appalling. For that money you could pay for 27million free school meals, not one vanity parade for tax-dodging Charles.https://t.co/3bfLzmh7bd — Republic (@RepublicStaff) November 21, 2024

We all paid £72million to crown King Charles. Yet he became king the moment his mother died. Everything else was just dressing up. Wonderfully done of course. But not strictly necessary. pic.twitter.com/LcENBibwIz — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) November 22, 2024

16 million UK people, (24% of the population, 1 in every 4 people) are living in families in poverty. 5.2 million of those are children, meaning one in three UK children now live in poverty. But hey, let’s spaff £72 million to put a hat on a parasitic entity that’s way past its… — Tom (@TomLevins1) November 22, 2024

I could have done it with 10 thousand pounds and a trip to Tesco. — Ian (@whitehobo_inc) November 22, 2024

The £72 million + for King Charles Coronation is simply grotesque!

Which makes Williams “I’ll end homelessness” even more grotesque! Can he not see the irony?

What planet do they live on? — Chrissy (@Boomchrisy) November 22, 2024

