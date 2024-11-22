News gritters scotland snow

It’s frozen up north so these fabulously named Scottish gritters are going viral again – of course they are! – and it’s a perennial treat

John Plunkett. Updated November 22nd, 2024

There’s only one thing Brits like talking about more than the weather. And that’s the names of the Scottish gritters that come out around this time of year when winter properly sets in.

And with icy temperatures and more snow forecast for the north of England and Scotland this weekend, it was of course time for the magnificently monikered ice-busting fleet to go viral once again.

And it’s a proper perennial treat.

And here it is again in (slightly more) close up, although you’ll have to zoom in for the full effect.

And if that’s still tricky to read fear not because people shared their favourites in the comments – and you can follow them live here (no, you really can)!

