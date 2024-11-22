It’s frozen up north so these fabulously named Scottish gritters are going viral again – of course they are! – and it’s a perennial treat

News gritters scotland snow

There’s only one thing Brits like talking about more than the weather. And that’s the names of the Scottish gritters that come out around this time of year when winter properly sets in.

And with icy temperatures and more snow forecast for the north of England and Scotland this weekend, it was of course time for the magnificently monikered ice-busting fleet to go viral once again.

And it’s a proper perennial treat.

I’m dying laughing. Scotland has a 3D gritter tracker and some of the names are hilarious. Sir David Attenbrrrrr

Sled Zepplin pic.twitter.com/QVMfvhhSb5 — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) November 21, 2024

And here it is again in (slightly more) close up, although you’ll have to zoom in for the full effect.

And if that’s still tricky to read fear not because people shared their favourites in the comments – and you can follow them live here (no, you really can)!

1.

Lord Coldemort and Sir Salter Scott are my faves pic.twitter.com/DQpP5Je4Td — Claire Ingelow (@claireingelow) November 21, 2024

2.

I see Spready Mercury sometimes when I’m out driving and it always makes me laugh! — Kirsty T (@KirstyToner2) November 21, 2024

3.

I had to look up what gritters are.

This is hilarious pic.twitter.com/RoVMNBsOd3 — Mel J (@mel_wright123) November 21, 2024

4.

Gary Gritter was “retired” — Eddie McKenzie (@E_McKenzie1970) November 21, 2024

5.

Brinestone Ploughboy is currently doing my area. — Ruth Mills (@ruthmillsdance) November 21, 2024

6.