Can you tell the difference between genuine IKEA product names and Swedish swear words? Take our quiz

Entertainment quiz

For a lot of people, the Swedish furniture store IKEA is strongly associated with swearing. We’ve lost count of the number of F-bombs that have fallen from our lips whilst struggling with an allen key to assemble a Billy bookcase. And we’ve cursed under our breath on many occasions whilst navigating their labyrinthine shop floors crammed with hundreds of other irritable shoppers.

So for a bit of Scandi-sweary fun we’ve mixed up genuine IKEA furniture with some of Sweden’s filthiest expletives. Think you can tell your Poäng from your Röv? Good luck.

Are These IKEA Products or Swedish Expletives?

How did you do?

Image Freepik, Wikimedia Commons