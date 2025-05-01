Videos BBC fails

This BBC local news man really should have read to the end of the email and it’s surely the funniest thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2025

Here’s a simply fabulous moment from BBC local news which is guaranteed to make your day better.

It’s BBC Look North and presenter Peter Levy swapping good natured barbs (at least we think they’re good natured) with weather forecaster Paul Hudson when Levy decides to read an email from viewer Anne Yates.

And he really should have read to the end of the first sentence.

Thank goodness he read to the end of the second. The mind boggles.

The clip went viral after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter Scott Bryan (follow @scottygb here).

