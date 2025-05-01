This BBC local news man really should have read to the end of the email and it’s surely the funniest thing you’ll watch today

Videos BBC fails

Here’s a simply fabulous moment from BBC local news which is guaranteed to make your day better.

It’s BBC Look North and presenter Peter Levy swapping good natured barbs (at least we think they’re good natured) with weather forecaster Paul Hudson when Levy decides to read an email from viewer Anne Yates.

And he really should have read to the end of the first sentence.

Thank goodness he read to the end of the second. The mind boggles.

Sometimes it’s worthwhile checking the emails before reading them out. pic.twitter.com/KZQ7YNhNcU — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 1, 2025

The clip went viral after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter Scott Bryan (follow @scottygb here).

This feels like a sketch show https://t.co/MCi86XJSeE — Maxim (@Maxim_PR) May 1, 2025

The change in pallor is killing me pic.twitter.com/KvkoUh8s5g — Frankie Ward (@FrankieWard) May 1, 2025

Classic. Kenneth Williams couldn’t have done better! — Howard Davies (@joursans176) May 1, 2025

