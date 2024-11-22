Trump isn’t even in office yet and his Attorney General pick has stepped down over a scandal – somebody call the Guinness Book of Records

US donald trump

The row over whether Matt Gaetz should be the Attorney General in the new Trump administration came to a messy conclusion on Thursday, when he took himself out of the race.

Here’s how he announced it.

The former representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district had been the subject of investigations by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee over accusations, which he strongly denies, of a number of sex offences including trafficking a 17-year-old whom it was alleged he took across state lines for immoral purposes.

After eight days of rows in the Capitol, the press and social media, Gaetz’ departure was mostly unexpected, but can probably be explained by this post from CNN’s Paula Reid.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaetz withdrew from AG nomination 45 mins after we called to say we were going to report that “Ethics committee told there was a *second* sexual encounter between Gaetz and 17 year old in 2017.” w/@sarahnferris.” Full story: https://t.co/z244tATQIU — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) November 21, 2024

The piece still went to air.

.@PaulaReidCNN says Matt Gaetz withdrew from the AG nomination after CNN told Gaetz's office that they were going to report on testimony heard by the Ethics Committee of a second sexual encounter between Gaetz and a 17-year-old in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6n2vB3o7gc — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 21, 2024

There was a mixture of relief, hilarity, and also a lot of disgust that someone with those accusations hanging over him could even have been nominated for a top legal position.

As you can imagine, the reactions were occasionally NSFW – as, it is alleged, is Gaetz.

1.

Gaetz nomination lasted less than a Scaramucci — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2024

2.

Translation: there’s too much dirt on me, I’m screwed. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) November 21, 2024

3.

Only a bumbling, moronic, incompetent idiot would think that Matt Gaetz would ever be confirmed by the Senate. Oh look, here is that idiot. pic.twitter.com/XUIPAZUVnj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2024

4.

I hope you’re all happy now. He was going to drain the swamp. https://t.co/zI7sl4eCMs — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 21, 2024

5.

BREAKING: Florida Man finally learns the meaning of "No" — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 21, 2024

6.

Can you get your seat back in Congress or is there a no take backs rule? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 21, 2024

7.

The first question Donald Trump will ask any prospective Attorney General nominee: "So, is it true that you have to register with local authorities whenever you move?" — Mrs. Betty Bowers @mrsbettybowers.bsky.social (@BettyBowers) November 21, 2024

8.

I've seen people suggest that Matt Gaetz was a sacrificial lamb that the Republicans KNEW they wouldn't get so they could let some of their other heinous picks sail on through. I hate to break it to you but Trump n palz are NOT that smart. There's no 5D chess going on here. — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) November 21, 2024

9.

The man is never wrong. pic.twitter.com/jbeWbPKqA7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2024

10.

Trump currently arguing with his staff that being dead shouldn’t rule Jeffrey Epstein out of being his new AG pick — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 21, 2024

11.

If Trump is looking for a new AG nominee, I know someone who needs a job. pic.twitter.com/zV1CubbU2A — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2024

12.

ahahahahahahahahsahsahahahahahashhaahahha — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2024

13.

OK, but the Ethics committee should still release its report about you — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2024

14.