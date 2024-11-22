What is something you love that most people hate? 16 outcasts getting some much-needed love

Round Ups reddit

A surprisingly wholesome set of responses flooded in when Reddit user bubblyduckdream asked

What is something you love that most people hate?

And the sight of people reclaiming the unwanted castaways of the world is weirdly sweet. See for yourself.

1.

Throwing up, don’t worry I’ll explain. It’s not in a way that I puke all the time or after I eat or anything like that. It’s when you feel terrible and your body just wants to expel all the evil inside and then it finally comes out; I feel so much better after that I actually love when I puke.

Anderelikedd

2.

Eating alone. I absolutely love the idea of sitting alone

BallAggravating2725

3.

I absolutely love pineapple on pizza. I know, I know—it’s a hot topic, and a lot of people can’t stand it! But there’s just something about the sweet and savory combo that hits the spot for me.

sweetpinacoladaxx

4.

Smell of cigarettes

eatsleepkdramarepeat

5.

Brussels sprouts! I know most people cringe at the thought of them, but when they’re roasted to perfection with a bit of olive oil, salt, and maybe a sprinkle of parmesan, they become these delicious little flavor bombs.

sweetpapaya409

6.

Insects, including arachnids. They are like beautiful little living robots, that come in every shape, colour, and lifestyle. They run the entire world and yet people either don’t give a single fuck about them, or they react to insects in the most immature ways.

RatLamington

7.

I really love my job (motion design and CGI). Sometimes I am stressed or overworked, but overall, I love my job.

idleWizard

8.