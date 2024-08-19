This TikTok trend satirising rules of etiquette is very demure, very mindful

Social Media satire TikTok

Of all the words to completely take over Gen Z’s vocabulary, we could never have guessed that ‘demure’ – straight out of a 1950s fashion catalogue or a society novel- would be one of them.

As it happens, it has become TikTok’s latest buzzword after user Jools Lebron posted this satirical video about workplace etiquette:

PN1313 commented –

“The way you say demure scratches my brain just right.”

It must have scratched a lot of people’s brains just right, because it has 3.4 million likes, at the time of writing.

When it proved so popular, she began giving advice on how to act demurely in other situations, such as leaving work without displacing one’s hair or staining one’s ‘cutesy’ outfit.

Inspired to take on this philosophy of mindfulness and modesty, other TikTok users have taken ‘demure’ into their own hands, with pretty hilarious results.

It works for making tea.

You can be demure and mindful on a shopping trip.

Or on a different kind of trip.

It’s perfect office etiquette.

Even dogs are on board.

And husbands.

You know a trend has really got that extra something when the magnificent Rylan gets involved.

Now, go away and be demure.

Source: @joolieannie