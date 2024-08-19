This TikTok trend satirising rules of etiquette is very demure, very mindful
Of all the words to completely take over Gen Z’s vocabulary, we could never have guessed that ‘demure’ – straight out of a 1950s fashion catalogue or a society novel- would be one of them.
As it happens, it has become TikTok’s latest buzzword after user Jools Lebron posted this satirical video about workplace etiquette:
@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound – Jools Lebron
PN1313 commented –
“The way you say demure scratches my brain just right.”
It must have scratched a lot of people’s brains just right, because it has 3.4 million likes, at the time of writing.
When it proved so popular, she began giving advice on how to act demurely in other situations, such as leaving work without displacing one’s hair or staining one’s ‘cutesy’ outfit.
@joolieannie Love @Longhorn Steakhouse #fyp #demure ♬ original sound – Jools Lebron
Inspired to take on this philosophy of mindfulness and modesty, other TikTok users have taken ‘demure’ into their own hands, with pretty hilarious results.
It works for making tea.
@jadethirlwall no big shlurping for the demuretsey girls ✋ @Jools Lebron ♬ original sound – JADE
You can be demure and mindful on a shopping trip.
@deichmann_uk very demure, very mindful #demure #cutesy #verydemure #shoeshopping #retailproblems #retailworker #deichmann #deichmannuk ♬ original sound – Deichmann UK
Or on a different kind of trip.
@flywithhotboymike This is how you board a plane the demure way! #cabincrew #malecabincrew✈ #demure #mindful #airplane ♬ original sound – Michael | Flight Attendant ✈️
It’s perfect office etiquette.
@betches Very demure, very mindful inspired by @Joolslebron @Bryan Russell Smith #demure #mindful #demuremindful #worklife #officelife ♬ original sound – Betches
Even dogs are on board.
@otisandrosie ✨Very demure✨ #demure #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dog #funnydogvideos ♬ original sound – Walt and Gus the Bernese
And husbands.
@noahandlori Highly recommend a demure husband @Jools Lebron this has taken over our lives #couplestiktok #couple #husbandwife #demure #funny #trend #love #husband ♬ original sound – Noah and Lori
You know a trend has really got that extra something when the magnificent Rylan gets involved.
@rylan A very demure day with @This Morning today Thank you @Jools Lebron ♬ original sound – Rylan
Now, go away and be demure.
