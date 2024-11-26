US donald trump

The January 6th case has been dismissed, and Trump has his Get-Out-of-Jail-Free card – 21 verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2024

After two years of legal wrangling between Donald Trump‘s lawyers and Jack Smith, the special counsel trying to proceed with federal charges against him, the President Elect has achieved what many believe to have been the main goal of his run for the White House – a get-out-of-jail-free card, or more accurately, stay-out-of-jail-free.

The charges against Trump included Conspiracy to Defraud the US and Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, relating to his very public claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and to allegations that he was complicit in the resulting riots on Capitol Hill. A conviction would have barred him from the presidency.

The US legal system snoozes, the world loses.

It’s worth noting that Judge Chutkan, who dismissed the case, did it in such a way that the charges could be brought after Trump’s term in office ends – something that would in no way happen under another Republican admnistration.

The news went down much as you’d expect.

