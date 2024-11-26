The January 6th case has been dismissed, and Trump has his Get-Out-of-Jail-Free card – 21 verdicts

US donald trump

After two years of legal wrangling between Donald Trump‘s lawyers and Jack Smith, the special counsel trying to proceed with federal charges against him, the President Elect has achieved what many believe to have been the main goal of his run for the White House – a get-out-of-jail-free card, or more accurately, stay-out-of-jail-free.

BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith files a motion to dismiss the federal indictment against Donald Trump, citing DOJ policy barring prosecution of a sitting president. Smith reaffirms the strength of the case but says the Constitution mandates dismissal before Trump's… pic.twitter.com/logqsZXk3C — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 25, 2024

The charges against Trump included Conspiracy to Defraud the US and Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, relating to his very public claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and to allegations that he was complicit in the resulting riots on Capitol Hill. A conviction would have barred him from the presidency.

The US legal system snoozes, the world loses.

It’s worth noting that Judge Chutkan, who dismissed the case, did it in such a way that the charges could be brought after Trump’s term in office ends – something that would in no way happen under another Republican admnistration.

Just so you are aware. the cultists are bragging about the request to dismiss charges by Jack Smith. The most important part of this filing, "Dismissal WITHOUT prejudice". That means, he CAN be retried and charged at a later date. Read the document carefully. pic.twitter.com/NZEyH08lqW — Tony Tellez (@tonytellez) November 25, 2024

The news went down much as you’d expect.

1.

Now it's official: Donald Trump is above the law. https://t.co/eCfyFOZsZx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2024

2.

Donald Trump wasn't exonerated. He's getting off on a technicality. For now. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 25, 2024

3.

And just like that, Donald Trump gets away with his insurrection. Something that would have never happened in any other democratic country on earth. Astonishing. https://t.co/fhaP3xlxDC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2024

4.

You can throw your Jack Smith T-shirt in the same box as your “it’s Mueller Time” bumper sticker. — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 25, 2024

5.

The USA just told the world that their leaders are above the law. So now scrap all the pretence. All credibility for holding other leaders accountable just went out of the window. — Garvin Nicholas (@galnic) November 25, 2024

6.

Jack Smith and Merrick Garland are cowards who can go and fuck right off. Robert Muller all over again. Lots of hype, no punishment. pic.twitter.com/msjuK92xB6 — Ben. (@87StarsBen) November 25, 2024

7.

It’s truly unbelievable that someone has been able to go through life this unscathed by any consequences. https://t.co/t9WD0bez5X — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 25, 2024

8.

Yes, I’m disappointed in Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, & SCOTUS. But mostly I’m disappointed in the 76 million Americans who said “no big deal” and voted for a candidate who, just 4yrs ago, lost an election, refused to concede, and then actually committed crimes trying to… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 25, 2024

9.

Mueller didn’t say he was innocent.

Cannon didn’t say he was innocent.

Merchan didn’t say he was innocent.

Chutkan didn’t say he was innocent.

Jack Smith didn’t say he was innocent. He got away with all of it.

And not a one of them said he was innocent of any of it. Not one. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

10.

The Ur-text of the Trump era of American politics. https://t.co/SwGGf6d5Yo pic.twitter.com/Bytju0QzID — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 25, 2024

11.