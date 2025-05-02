The customer is always right, right? Except for these 17 times when these outrageously entitled types were so wrong it hurts
You don’t have to have worked in retail to appreciate this but, well, it’s definitely help.
It all began when the great @WelshDalaiLama asked people on Twitter for examples of when the customer really, really hasn’t been right.
They say "the customer is always right".
Tell me a story of a customer you've encountered that proves this motto spectacularly wrong.
And people had stories, lots of stories, always funny and invariably far, far too relatable for comfort.
Here are 17 of the very best.
1.
A customer complained that when they opened their bbq, the food wasn't there. When I said the picture was just an indication of what you can cook on it she said she'd 4 more at home in the freezer.
2.
When I was doorman I had many a conversation that went like this:
Me: "Sorry fella, not tonight"
Fella: "Why?"
Me: "Because you're too drunk mate. Sorry"
Fella: "That's bullsh-" (proceeds to fall over). https://t.co/9ZuilhLkLc
3.
Customer: I’d like a cappuccino – no chocolate on top, no foam and no milk.
Me: … so you’d like a black coffee?
Customer: No, I only like cappuccino. I WANT a cappuccino!
Me: *makes a black coffee*
Customer: Perfect! I don’t understand why you had to be so difficult about it
4.
Got called out because the owner said he could smell carbon monoxide coming from his boiler. Tried to explain. He’s was having none of it.
5.
Not a customer . . But a patient did smack me in the face because I hurt his arm taking his plaster off . . Does that count?
6.
This meal was sent back as inedible and customer wanted a refund
7.
“I want an Americano but last time I was here they called it a latte. I don’t want a latte.”
“Oh, okay, sorry. Do you want anything in it?”
“Yeah, no water, steamed milk instead, sugar free vanilla and foam.”
“Uh. That’s a latte.”
“But Americanos are cheaper.”
8.
Too many to recall but probably my favourite is when I brought someone a calzone and when I put it down in front of them seeing their shocked face at the folded dough in front of them as they said “what’s this I ordered a calzone pizza”
