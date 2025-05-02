The customer is always right, right? Except for these 17 times when these outrageously entitled types were so wrong it hurts

Life customers retail work

You don’t have to have worked in retail to appreciate this but, well, it’s definitely help.

It all began when the great @WelshDalaiLama asked people on Twitter for examples of when the customer really, really hasn’t been right.

They say "the customer is always right". Tell me a story of a customer you've encountered that proves this motto spectacularly wrong. — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) April 5, 2019

And people had stories, lots of stories, always funny and invariably far, far too relatable for comfort.

Here are 17 of the very best.

A customer complained that when they opened their bbq, the food wasn’t there. When I said the picture was just an indication of what you can cook on it she said she’d 4 more at home in the freezer. pic.twitter.com/vSui3VQODs — BillyBudd23 (@billybudd23) April 5, 2019

When I was doorman I had many a conversation that went like this: Me: "Sorry fella, not tonight"

Fella: "Why?"

Me: "Because you're too drunk mate. Sorry"

Fella: "That's bullsh-" (proceeds to fall over). https://t.co/9ZuilhLkLc — Defence With A 'C' (@defencewithac) April 5, 2019

Customer: I’d like a cappuccino – no chocolate on top, no foam and no milk.

Me: … so you’d like a black coffee?

Customer: No, I only like cappuccino. I WANT a cappuccino!

Me: *makes a black coffee*

Customer: Perfect! I don’t understand why you had to be so difficult about it — Lisa Taylor (@lisa_anne9999) April 5, 2019

Got called out because the owner said he could smell carbon monoxide coming from his boiler. Tried to explain. He’s was having none of it. — Huw Barrett (@Huwbut) April 5, 2019

Not a customer . . But a patient did smack me in the face because I hurt his arm taking his plaster off . . Does that count? https://t.co/lhVA4V4XsO — Nurse Jones (@cymrugess) April 5, 2019

This meal was sent back as inedible and customer wanted a refund pic.twitter.com/oPTtjy70VY — Commercial Inn (@Commercial_Inn) April 5, 2019

“I want an Americano but last time I was here they called it a latte. I don’t want a latte.”

“Oh, okay, sorry. Do you want anything in it?”

“Yeah, no water, steamed milk instead, sugar free vanilla and foam.”

“Uh. That’s a latte.”

“But Americanos are cheaper.” — Genevieve (@IneloquentGirl) April 5, 2019

