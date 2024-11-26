People are loving the sheer heights (or depths) of pettiness in this sneaky prank on an ex

Life relationships

Break-ups can be difficult, but some people manage to be mature about it and remain on civil terms. One Twitter/X user, @heyqueenregina was even good enough to allow her former girlfriend to carry on using her Netflix account – up to a point.

This girl I used to go out with is still using my Netflix and that's cool. She's watching Scandal and is currently on S7E12. Series finale is S7E18. Guess who's changing her password as soon as she gets to episode 17? Yep, it's Petty Labelle. — ️‍Regina (@heyqueenregina) November 26, 2018

The original tweet has been shared more than 37,000 times, remaining a firm favourite six years on. People were totally there for @heyqueenregina’s pettiness.

I am 100% here for this sort of petty nonsense and I will never not say or possibly call myself, Petty LaBelle for the rest of my life — Chuck Phillips (@Cubbybearks) July 11, 2022

my level of petty https://t.co/PXEgCUOjZP — Jem (@JustJem24) November 27, 2018

U are my hero — Angelica Vazquez (@Finn_human101) October 21, 2019

I strive to be this effectively petty. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) November 27, 2018

She even got the best possible endorsement from an unexpected source –

Some people just gotta learn the hard way. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 27, 2018

They just want the ex to have to take out her own subscription.

Kristen – @guesswhokristen – suggested an even more deliciously evil retribution.

“If she’s anything like me, you’re one of many log-ins she has to streaming services haha. She just gonna get a new boo to give her the password.

You know what you should do?? Go watch S7E17 on your Netflix so she accidentally skips to the finale and ruins it.”

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Roy Keane’s tip for punishing selfish car parking is spectacularly petty, and a hilarious watch

Source Regina Image Pixabay