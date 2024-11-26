Life relationships

People are loving the sheer heights (or depths) of pettiness in this sneaky prank on an ex

Poke Staff. Updated November 26th, 2024

Break-ups can be difficult, but some people manage to be mature about it and remain on civil terms. One Twitter/X user, @heyqueenregina was even good enough to allow her former girlfriend to carry on using her Netflix account – up to a point.

The original tweet has been shared more than 37,000 times, remaining a firm favourite six years on. People were totally there for @heyqueenregina’s pettiness.

She even got the best possible endorsement from an unexpected source –

They just want the ex to have to take out her own subscription.

Kristen@guesswhokristensuggested an even more deliciously evil retribution.

“If she’s anything like me, you’re one of many log-ins she has to streaming services haha. She just gonna get a new boo to give her the password.

You know what you should do?? Go watch S7E17 on your Netflix so she accidentally skips to the finale and ruins it.”

via GIPHY

Source Regina Image Pixabay