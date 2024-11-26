Pics climate

‘The allegory for our times’ isn’t quite what it seems but it’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and it’s the most awfully on-point thing you’ll see this year

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2024

Sometimes, quite often, in fact, it’s only when extreme weather turns up on people’s doorstep that they start to take it seriously. And – let’s face it – even then they might not bother.

We say this after Storm Bert brought unprecedented flooding to parts of the country, and these extraordinary temperatures witnessed in Europe this week.

More – much more – of that sort of thing recorded over at @extremetemps here, a grim but essential read.

We mention all this because of this particular photo which has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter, and it’s the most awfully on-point thing you’ll see this year.

And while some people were suggesting it’s too good to be true, there’s nothing good – obviously – about the point it so magnificently makes.

Just to clarify …

And either way, not everyone was appreciating it.

Still a long way to go then.

READ MORE

People have been sharing their heartfelt but truly unpopular opinions about the UK – these 23 will have you choking on your Greggs steak bake

Source @broseph_stalin