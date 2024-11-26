‘The allegory for our times’ isn’t quite what it seems but it’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and it’s the most awfully on-point thing you’ll see this year

Pics climate

Sometimes, quite often, in fact, it’s only when extreme weather turns up on people’s doorstep that they start to take it seriously. And – let’s face it – even then they might not bother.

We say this after Storm Bert brought unprecedented flooding to parts of the country, and these extraordinary temperatures witnessed in Europe this week.

HISTORIC WARMTH

Touch of summer in Europe with

22.3 at Baden-Geroldsau,Germany (November record),

22 Switzerland,20 at 1000m asl in Austria,16C at night in Scandinavia! Full summer continues in Morocco:35C again and an incredible min. 25.4 at Marrakech Waiting for the next pic.twitter.com/qneRiosP0Y — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) November 25, 2024

More – much more – of that sort of thing recorded over at @extremetemps here, a grim but essential read.

We mention all this because of this particular photo which has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter, and it’s the most awfully on-point thing you’ll see this year.

The allegory for our times pic.twitter.com/K7TTRC4wMp — ashok kumar (@broseph_stalin) November 25, 2024

And while some people were suggesting it’s too good to be true, there’s nothing good – obviously – about the point it so magnificently makes.

Reminds me of this photo: pic.twitter.com/2BJLJjDg85 — Texi (@axyaliendragon) November 26, 2024

Beautiful sweet Karma. — Dame Linda #CorbynWasRight (@LoveIntegrity9) November 25, 2024

Of course it’s a BMW hahaha — Anthony F. Blackwell (@teleoschizogeny) November 25, 2024

Plot twist, they actually just really hated Barbie & Little Women. — Jameson D.__ he/him (@Jam_doomgloom) November 25, 2024

every generation just fucking over the next even more — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) November 26, 2024

Just to clarify …

It’s not real. Original photo was manipulated.https://t.co/2wCLYqSBZX — Joshua (@slickdrums) November 26, 2024

And either way, not everyone was appreciating it.

Smug posts like this misunderstand why people hate Greta & leftist climate activists. The opposition is precisely because they don’t do anything to stop floods or pollution. They focus entirely on “global economic & system change” and not on improving their local environment. — Basil (@TheIndGroup) November 25, 2024

Still a long way to go then.

