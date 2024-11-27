Elon Musk’s mother told Fox News it’s degrading to call her ‘genius’ son a billionaire – 14 richly deserved takedowns

US elon musk

Maye Musk, mother of Elon, is a model. At the age of 76, she’s still working and obviously takes very good care of herself, so she’s more than happy to appear on camera – particularly if that camera is in the Fox News studios.

She has appeared on the right-wing, Trump-supporting channel twice this week, telling them that the media (apart from Fox) lies about her son …

Maye Musk cries about the media being dishonest when her and her son spew debunked propaganda regularly. pic.twitter.com/lcJAB9rhzx — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 25, 2024

And that it’s degrading to call him a billionaire …

Elon's mom is on Fox buttering up her son and answering questions about whether anybody actually likes him. Cringe. pic.twitter.com/6PkXlPCjYE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2024

“I don’t like the word wealthy or billionaire or things like that, because I think it’s degrading. I think he’s the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that.”

Her hot take wasn’t a hit with these people.

I literally never heard of this bizarre woman before last month, and now she has a weekly guest appearance on the @FoxNews Channel and its sister stations https://t.co/7p7nAaD6z2 pic.twitter.com/zwoGFPpoZX — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 26, 2024

Yes, everyone needs to hear from old White deposed South African patrician barfly. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 26, 2024

Ri$hie Ri$h's Momma thinks billionaire or wealthy is degrading.

For fucks sake https://t.co/YOJzn7kZly — WeThePeople (@PrincessBravato) November 26, 2024

Elon has to send his mommy out to do press tours from him cause he’s so unlikeable. Real alpha behavior right there. https://t.co/YEy4wSBQgo — Adam (@theMagicalMrE) November 26, 2024

If Elon were broke, nobody would like him! Face facts MAYE! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) November 26, 2024

"Wealthy" and "billionaire" are degrading? Degrade me, baby. — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) November 26, 2024

When you f*ck up at being a normal human being, at 53 years old he has his mommy defend the defenseless. She’s as bizarre as he is. Apple=Tree — Sheeshkabob (@sheeshkabob_tim) November 26, 2024

They “love him” because of fear. He motivates with fear and intimidation. If he was broke people would just laugh at him. — ™ (@TellMeMoreFacts) November 26, 2024

Genius — Sandra ‍♀️ (@ucantstop_me) November 26, 2024

Bless her heart,y'all m "Billionaire" is degrading. The struggle is real. https://t.co/K2tMKsmQZf — Garry B  (@flgazr1) November 26, 2024

"Billionaire is degrading", "He's the genuis of the world" Good lord, the narcissism — Cori_H (@Cori_H67) November 26, 2024

Worlds richest man has his mom go on Fox News to plead people to stop bullying him. — OceanRidge (@RidgeOcean) November 26, 2024

In conclusion –

Please stop being mean to Maye Musk’s little boy, Elon. Signed, Elon’s mom. pic.twitter.com/U3gusN1gvh — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) November 25, 2024

