Elon Musk’s mother told Fox News it’s degrading to call her ‘genius’ son a billionaire – 14 richly deserved takedowns
Maye Musk, mother of Elon, is a model. At the age of 76, she’s still working and obviously takes very good care of herself, so she’s more than happy to appear on camera – particularly if that camera is in the Fox News studios.
She has appeared on the right-wing, Trump-supporting channel twice this week, telling them that the media (apart from Fox) lies about her son …
Maye Musk cries about the media being dishonest when her and her son spew debunked propaganda regularly.
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 25, 2024
And that it’s degrading to call him a billionaire …
Elon's mom is on Fox buttering up her son and answering questions about whether anybody actually likes him. Cringe. pic.twitter.com/6PkXlPCjYE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2024
“I don’t like the word wealthy or billionaire or things like that, because I think it’s degrading. I think he’s the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that.”
Her hot take wasn’t a hit with these people.
1.
I literally never heard of this bizarre woman before last month, and now she has a weekly guest appearance on the @FoxNews Channel and its sister stations https://t.co/7p7nAaD6z2 pic.twitter.com/zwoGFPpoZX
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 26, 2024
2.
https://t.co/Fbqib64Jp2 pic.twitter.com/wDlxKbOB5P
— luna13 ⬛ (@l_u_n_a13) November 26, 2024
3.
Yes, everyone needs to hear from old White deposed South African patrician barfly.
— Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 26, 2024
4.
Ri$hie Ri$h's Momma thinks billionaire or wealthy is degrading.
For fucks sake https://t.co/YOJzn7kZly
— WeThePeople (@PrincessBravato) November 26, 2024
5.
Elon has to send his mommy out to do press tours from him cause he’s so unlikeable. Real alpha behavior right there. https://t.co/YEy4wSBQgo
— Adam (@theMagicalMrE) November 26, 2024
6.
https://t.co/lhb6oygcWT pic.twitter.com/CkawVTc9yu
— Bryan Waldron (@bwal58) November 26, 2024
7.
If Elon were broke, nobody would like him! Face facts MAYE!
— Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) November 26, 2024
8.
"Wealthy" and "billionaire" are degrading?
Degrade me, baby.
— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) November 26, 2024
9.
When you f*ck up at being a normal human being, at 53 years old he has his mommy defend the defenseless. She’s as bizarre as he is. Apple=Tree
— Sheeshkabob (@sheeshkabob_tim) November 26, 2024
10.
They “love him” because of fear.
He motivates with fear and intimidation.
If he was broke people would just laugh at him.
— ™ (@TellMeMoreFacts) November 26, 2024
11.
Genius
— Sandra ♀️ (@ucantstop_me) November 26, 2024
12.
Bless her heart,y'all m
"Billionaire" is degrading.
The struggle is real. https://t.co/K2tMKsmQZf
— Garry B (@flgazr1) November 26, 2024
13.
"Billionaire is degrading", "He's the genuis of the world" Good lord, the narcissism
— Cori_H (@Cori_H67) November 26, 2024
14.
Worlds richest man has his mom go on Fox News to plead people to stop bullying him.
— OceanRidge (@RidgeOcean) November 26, 2024
In conclusion –
Please stop being mean to Maye Musk’s little boy, Elon.
Signed, Elon’s mom. pic.twitter.com/U3gusN1gvh
— Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) November 25, 2024
