Celebrity gardening ricky gervais Roy Keane

Roy Keane and Ricky Gervais found common ground on leaf blowers and had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2024

We’ve written a fair few posts about Ricky Gervais (not least this week) and Roy Keane, but never together. Until now.

The pair were on Sky’s The Overlap podcast, in which Keane and his fellow pundits talk football and other stuff with guests who this week included, that’s right, Gervais.

And it turns out they’ve more in common than you might think. Specifically, this.

That noise you can hear is the entire internet cheering.

Source @WeAreTheOverlap