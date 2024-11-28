Roy Keane and Ricky Gervais found common ground on leaf blowers and had the entire internet cheering

Celebrity gardening ricky gervais Roy Keane

We’ve written a fair few posts about Ricky Gervais (not least this week) and Roy Keane, but never together. Until now.

The pair were on Sky’s The Overlap podcast, in which Keane and his fellow pundits talk football and other stuff with guests who this week included, that’s right, Gervais.

And it turns out they’ve more in common than you might think. Specifically, this.

“I want to ban leaf blowers!” @rickygervais Roy Keane Cut from the same cloth, what more is there left to say! pic.twitter.com/dD4I8KBEr4 — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) November 27, 2024

That noise you can hear is the entire internet cheering.

1.

Ricky Gervais & Roy Keane bonding over hating leaf blowers is the duo you never knew you needed pic.twitter.com/LSjPwRRFwz — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) November 27, 2024

2.

Please let these two have their own show — Miss S (@welsh7634) November 27, 2024

3.

Ricky Gervais and Roy Keane bond over hating leaf blowers pic.twitter.com/WsgESqxAGc — george (@StokeyyG2) November 27, 2024

4.

Gardeners seeing they’re getting cooked on a football show pic.twitter.com/xAphNJYHOQ — Soccy (@Brahimaradona) November 27, 2024

5.

Ricky Gervais Roy Keane the duo I never thought I needed in my life! https://t.co/cwzVOG07mT — Max Talks Football (@maxtalksfootbal) November 28, 2024

6.

7.

Brilliant

Long lost brothers — Sue (@SueTaylor_) November 27, 2024

8.

Send them both out on a gardening job to pick up 1000’s of leaves they will soon love a leaf blower — charlie (@Charlie1peters) November 28, 2024

9.

The duo we all didn’t know we needed https://t.co/4BKDesRuZ4 — Dylan (@DylanMUFC201) November 27, 2024

Source @WeAreTheOverlap