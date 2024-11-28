This fabulous clip from Fonejacker has just gone viral and it’s one minute to make your day better

Entertainment funny tv

It’s been a few years since Kayvan Novak’s Fonejacker was on Channel 4 (more than a few, in fact, but we can’t bring ourselves to write how many because we feel old enough already).

Alright then, it was on between 2006 and 2008 (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

And we mention it because all these years later, this clip has just gone viral and it’s made us want to watch it all over again.

The very definition of one minute well spent.

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

Facejacker was the best yeno hahahaha pic.twitter.com/go5KCyeoNP — ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) November 25, 2024

2.

phonejacker was top class https://t.co/jfbU6EBcuF — Damien B (@cfcbroom) November 25, 2024

3.

I loved this series !!! Brilliant — Nick B ⭕️ (@nick2times) November 26, 2024

4.

Ah man, I’m crying! — Jocky (@Jockysink79) November 25, 2024

5.

One of the best shows on tv this. Tv gold. https://t.co/oXEEOQDQuN — CI (@2112Craig) November 25, 2024

6.

7.

Lots more Fonejacker on YouTube here!

