25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funny stuff we’ve seen on Twitter/X over the past week. It can be hard to dig it out from under the bots and cryptobros, but we’ve managed it.
We hope you spot something you like – and maybe give them a share or a follow.
1.
Imagine being SO talented that your name is literally Dick Van Dyke and the first thing people think of when they hear it is your impressive career.
— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) November 27, 2024
2.
Your chances of being hunted by a turkey are low, but never zero. pic.twitter.com/F17j7WtHaP
— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 27, 2024
3.
Prince William's transformation into the bearded Action Man figure I had in 1977 is almost complete pic.twitter.com/zURkcCZtZf
— john sturgis (@sturgios) November 27, 2024
4.
I’ve done it in 15 minutes for the low low price of familial shame https://t.co/GLR6ceQJ8i
— Eka Bakie (@EkaBakie) November 27, 2024
5.
I miss being able to study with complete focus for hours. Now I read one sentence and check my phone to see if penguins have legs or just feet
— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 23, 2024
6.
TV Idea:
Don't Tell The Corpse
Similar to Don't Tell the Bride but you organise someone's funeral and their loved ones only find out what you've organised on the day
— Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) November 27, 2024
7.
Hey ghosts, if you can fog up a mirror you can pick up a broom
— Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) November 27, 2024
8.
Please, not now pic.twitter.com/rmiVojiLiN
— Outbreak Updates (@outbreakupdates) November 28, 2024
9.
My mother is bringing three of her favorite side dishes to dinner: green bean casserole, criticism, and passive aggressive comments
— Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) November 28, 2024
10.
A shout-out at this festive time to anyone else who sings along to The Snowman on the radio with the revisited lyric: ‘I’m wanking in your hair’. pic.twitter.com/D3iQRulCr3
— Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) November 27, 2024
11.
If people can conceal and carry a gun, I can conceal and carry pirogies in my fanny pack your honor.
— (@MoMohler) November 26, 2024
12.
Me: I’m an intelligent, educated and well-read woman
Also me: *needs to sing the alphabet song in my head to remember what letter comes after H*
— Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) November 25, 2024