25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funny stuff we’ve seen on Twitter/X over the past week. It can be hard to dig it out from under the bots and cryptobros, but we’ve managed it.

We hope you spot something you like – and maybe give them a share or a follow.

1.

Imagine being SO talented that your name is literally Dick Van Dyke and the first thing people think of when they hear it is your impressive career. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) November 27, 2024

2.

Your chances of being hunted by a turkey are low, but never zero. pic.twitter.com/F17j7WtHaP — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 27, 2024

3.

Prince William's transformation into the bearded Action Man figure I had in 1977 is almost complete pic.twitter.com/zURkcCZtZf — john sturgis (@sturgios) November 27, 2024

4.

I’ve done it in 15 minutes for the low low price of familial shame https://t.co/GLR6ceQJ8i — Eka Bakie (@EkaBakie) November 27, 2024

5.

I miss being able to study with complete focus for hours. Now I read one sentence and check my phone to see if penguins have legs or just feet — Jenni (@hashjenni) January 23, 2024

6.

TV Idea: Don't Tell The Corpse Similar to Don't Tell the Bride but you organise someone's funeral and their loved ones only find out what you've organised on the day — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) November 27, 2024

7.

Hey ghosts, if you can fog up a mirror you can pick up a broom — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) November 27, 2024

8.

9.

My mother is bringing three of her favorite side dishes to dinner: green bean casserole, criticism, and passive aggressive comments — Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) November 28, 2024

10.

A shout-out at this festive time to anyone else who sings along to The Snowman on the radio with the revisited lyric: ‘I’m wanking in your hair’. pic.twitter.com/D3iQRulCr3 — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) November 27, 2024

11.

If people can conceal and carry a gun, I can conceal and carry pirogies in my fanny pack your honor. — (@MoMohler) November 26, 2024

12.