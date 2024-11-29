An LBC caller told James O’Brien schools should teach about dinosaurs not climate change and his A++ comeback was a proper humdinger

Science dinosaurs james o'brien lbc

A caller to James O’Brien’s LBC show is fed up with children being taught ‘politically charged subjects’ at school like, er, the devastating effects of climate change.

They said teachers should teach them about ‘ladybirds and dinosaurs and wonderful things like that’ instead. And O’Brien’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent (watch closely and you can see the exact moment on his face where he’s going to go with it).

Caller Tony thinks his son should be taught about dinosaurs instead of ‘lots of politically charged subjects like climate change’. James O’Brien asks him: ‘What happened to the dinosaurs?’ pic.twitter.com/KNPtAkBw4B — LBC (@LBC) November 28, 2024

Boom!

What is politically charged about climate change? — Polly (@PollyTixNE) November 28, 2024

The exchange prompted a debate about what it was that actually killed the dinosaurs – involved an asteroid, obviously.

@mrjamesob thinks dinosaurs died because of man made climate change….. No James a giant asteroid destroyed just about all life as we know it…. Oh boy iv seen it all now … — The Grift Report (@TheGriftReport) November 28, 2024

And yet …

He didn’t say that. Try reading a science book and you’ll understand that the planet’s worst mass extinction, which wiped out more life on earth than the astroid that killed the dinosaurs, was caused in part by climate change caused by volcanoes. https://t.co/uzCoe1HRJH — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) November 28, 2024

For the thickos on here – The impact of the asteroid caused long-term warming event and a rapid temperature increase of 5°C (9°F) that lasted for about 100,000 years, it also released particles and gases that blocked out the sun for years, causing permanent winters. — James jay (@Flowersofsin) November 28, 2024

To all those replying that it was an asteroid and not climate change that killed off the dinosaurs, the asteroid didn’t kill them off. The climate change caused by the asteroid impact did. Facts is facts no matter who is giving you them. — James Harrington (@JamesH1963) November 28, 2024

