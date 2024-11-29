Science dinosaurs james o'brien lbc

An LBC caller told James O’Brien schools should teach about dinosaurs not climate change and his A++ comeback was a proper humdinger

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2024

A caller to James O’Brien’s LBC show is fed up with children being taught ‘politically charged subjects’ at school like, er, the devastating effects of climate change.

They said teachers should teach them about ‘ladybirds and dinosaurs and wonderful things like that’ instead. And O’Brien’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent (watch closely and you can see the exact moment on his face where he’s going to go with it).

Boom!

The exchange prompted a debate about what it was that actually killed the dinosaurs – involved an asteroid, obviously.

And yet …

Source @LBC