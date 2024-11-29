Jeff Goldblum’s take on pronouncing ‘Cineworld’ was already odd but then along comes ‘foyer’

Celebrity jeff goldblum movies

The whole bumph of stuff you’re expected to sit through before the film actually starts at the cinema is even longer now than we remember.

The upside is you get things like this to pass the time before you realise you’ve already finished your eight quid popcorn.

It’s the estimable Jeff Goldblum with a message for people enjoying the big screen at Cineworld and there was something about the pronunciation which got people scratching their heads. And it didn’t stop there …

Cineworld: ok Jeff we only have one shot at this so please pronounce ‘Cineworld’ and ‘foyer’ normally Jeff Goldblum: pic.twitter.com/QRtKrW072c — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 28, 2024

And it prompted quite the debate!

1.

I’m sorry but you don’t hire Jeff Goldblum to say anything normally lol — Matthew S. Robinson (@robinsonishyde) November 29, 2024

2.

He did pronounce it right? — Karen Gelatinous (@spicynigel) November 28, 2024

3.

At cinnaWORRRLD, online or in the fwahyay — The Goose (@TheAugoosetus) November 29, 2024

4.

How else would you pronounce foyer? — TrenceA (@TrenceGW) November 29, 2024

5.

I think I’ll get them in the floyay. Better that way. — Rich Harle (@RJHarle) November 28, 2024

6.

wdym he did pronounce cineworld right — ️‍⚧️ Jaiydanimate ️‍⚧️ MFF (@Jaiydanimate) November 28, 2024

7.

Sinner world — Charlie Watts (@char1iewatts) November 28, 2024

8.

It also feels like he ad-libbed the word “captivating” and was seeing what the director felt about that. — Josh Jacks (@Photo_Jacks) November 29, 2024

9.

The words are pronounced the way that Jeff Goldum decides they are pronounced — Lordy (@you_wolly) November 29, 2024

To conclude …

this was funny until you realise it’s just another tweet about wicked https://t.co/UfCVdQrwNA pic.twitter.com/lAFV4mocNO — tanbu (@tanbu_gg) November 28, 2024

