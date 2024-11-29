Celebrity jeff goldblum movies

Jeff Goldblum’s take on pronouncing ‘Cineworld’ was already odd but then along comes ‘foyer’

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2024

The whole bumph of stuff you’re expected to sit through before the film actually starts at the cinema is even longer now than we remember.

The upside is you get things like this to pass the time before you realise you’ve already finished your eight quid popcorn.

It’s the estimable Jeff Goldblum with a message for people enjoying the big screen at Cineworld and there was something about the pronunciation which got people scratching their heads. And it didn’t stop there …

And it prompted quite the debate!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

An LBC caller told James O’Brien schools should teach about dinosaurs not climate change and his A++ comeback was a proper humdinger

Source https://x.com/Sayers33/status/1862171505020322047