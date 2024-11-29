Videos live tv

The background action turned this road safety interview into an all-time classic of live telly

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2024

This clip from ITN’s archives is an absolute hall of famer. A councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible – and the news team gets the best.

Watch how it plays out.

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

Thankfully, a serious collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.

People enjoyed the irony.

Somebody wondered about the cause of the crash.

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab