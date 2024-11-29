The background action turned this road safety interview into an all-time classic of live telly

Videos live tv

This clip from ITN’s archives is an absolute hall of famer. A councillor discussing local road safety gets the worst background action possible – and the news team gets the best.

Watch how it plays out.

It's Monday again, so here's something funny. March 1988: ITN reports on the notoriously hazardous A19 road in Teeside. Local councillor Mr Davidson – doing his best impression of the Mayor from Jaws – insists the road is as safe as any other. Guess what happens next… 🚙 ⛔️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ri74eB3mWx — ITN Archive (@ITNArchive) November 28, 2022

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

Thankfully, a serious collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.

People enjoyed the irony.

This is so brilliant. https://t.co/a1YiotDAyW — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 29, 2022

Shouldn't laugh 😃 https://t.co/Ne2tIoGH8h — Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) November 28, 2022

We're going to need a bigger crash barrier! — Kat the cat sitter (she/her) (@KatDoherty4) November 28, 2022

The cameraman was mentally high fiving at this stroke of luck. https://t.co/PuryPE2TXh — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) November 28, 2022

Somebody wondered about the cause of the crash.

Maybe the road was dangerous, maybe the drivers were distracted by the film crew in the middle of the road. — Mysteriousladyofthesouth (@shevans987) November 29, 2022

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab