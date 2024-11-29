Politics GB News Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage accused Keir Starmer of avoiding questions and we’d better hope there’s irony on Mars because there’s none left here

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2024

To the world of Nigel Farage – only briefly, promise – were the Reform UK leader’s attention was caught by this journalist complaining that they ever get the opportunity to ask Keir Starmer a question.

It’s a complaint that’s also been levelled by GB News, where Farage spends a lot of his time and where the mood presumably wasn’t improved when Starmer did this.

This is what Farage had to say today.

And that sound you can hear in the background is people panic buying irony because the world is about to run out.

Why? Because Farage – Farage! – just did this (keep watching …).

Must have slipped his mind, obviously. We’ll ask him about it next time we see him. If he lets us.

READ MORE

Keir Starmer’s GB News burn was so much more satisfying given how much it will irritate them

Source @reformexposed