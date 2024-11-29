Nigel Farage accused Keir Starmer of avoiding questions and we’d better hope there’s irony on Mars because there’s none left here

Politics GB News Keir Starmer nigel farage

To the world of Nigel Farage – only briefly, promise – were the Reform UK leader’s attention was caught by this journalist complaining that they ever get the opportunity to ask Keir Starmer a question.

Yet another pic of my hand in the air hoping to ask the PM a question without having to beg his aides beforehand. It was the only hand up in the room, but Starmer ignored it (as per) and called on the reporters he was told to. Too scared to take an unplanned question. pic.twitter.com/bk4BZfWj8p — Emilio Casalicchio (@e_casalicchio) November 28, 2024

It’s a complaint that’s also been levelled by GB News, where Farage spends a lot of his time and where the mood presumably wasn’t improved when Starmer did this.

This is what Farage had to say today.

Our Prime Minister is too scared to take spontaneous questions from the media. This would never happen at a Reform UK press conference. https://t.co/HGeLsPX6Vm — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 29, 2024

And that sound you can hear in the background is people panic buying irony because the world is about to run out.

Why? Because Farage – Farage! – just did this (keep watching …).

You ran away from the media questions about the violent criminal you hired. Your hypocrisy is incredible. pic.twitter.com/J8nCQONgbz — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 29, 2024

Must have slipped his mind, obviously. We’ll ask him about it next time we see him. If he lets us.

Mate, you literally walked out of a Sky news interview yesterday when asked some questions. Sit down. — Dom (@DomDoodle) November 29, 2024

This you Nigel, storming out of a Sky interview because of a spontaneous question from the media yesterday?https://t.co/LTwQY0EXju — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) November 29, 2024

Oh mate. You ran away. pic.twitter.com/My25zFNzFB — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) November 29, 2024

