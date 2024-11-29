Politics GB News Keir Starmer takedowns

Keir Starmer’s GB News burn was so much more satisfying given how much it will irritate them

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2024

When is a TV news channel not a TV news channel? When it’s GB News obviously.

A few months back one of its more high profile presenters memorably moaned that they weren’t getting invited to ask a question by the (then new) PM, Keir Starmer.

To which no end of people replied saying something like this.

Anyway, we mention it again because we’re glad to say the PM is now taking questions from GB News. And we’re even gladder to say he does it like this.

Boom!

