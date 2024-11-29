Politics GB News Keir Starmer takedowns
Keir Starmer’s GB News burn was so much more satisfying given how much it will irritate them
When is a TV news channel not a TV news channel? When it’s GB News obviously.
A few months back one of its more high profile presenters memorably moaned that they weren’t getting invited to ask a question by the (then new) PM, Keir Starmer.
. @GBNEWS has only been called to ask a question by Sir Keir Starmer once in five press conferences since Labour’s election win last month. If you look closely you can spot me, with my hand in the air today in the Downing St garden. pic.twitter.com/J9PqJcwOn3
— Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) August 27, 2024
To which no end of people replied saying something like this.
As GBnews likes to point out: they’re not a news organisation, they’re an entertainment platform.
How often should Elle or Vogue or MTV get a question?
You can’t have one face for regulators and another for everything else. https://t.co/2EdlXswwTQ
— Tom. (@Dobbln) August 27, 2024
Anyway, we mention it again because we’re glad to say the PM is now taking questions from GB News. And we’re even gladder to say he does it like this.
Starmer’s played a blinder here…
Not recognising the Comedy Channel as News pic.twitter.com/e0dJz3xNhV
— JPC (@jpxan71) November 28, 2024
Boom!
Subtle but so effective
When Chris ‘the no’ Hope from “GB” added the “news” bit, I so wish Starmer had replied
“You are joking aren’t you?”
— Jay (@jessicamayclark) November 28, 2024
Britain has a extremely boring, no-nonsense PM.
And I am so fucking relieved. https://t.co/DouVCgPzcM
— Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) November 28, 2024
Attention to detail – Masterful from the KC .. on yer bike!
— Lady G ️ (@ElysiumFields10) November 28, 2024
Quality https://t.co/WGVWcWNE9X
— David Felmingham #OTBC #FBPE (@fellydj) November 28, 2024
A thing of beauty
— JPC (@jpxan71) November 28, 2024
