Keir Starmer’s GB News burn was so much more satisfying given how much it will irritate them

When is a TV news channel not a TV news channel? When it’s GB News obviously.

A few months back one of its more high profile presenters memorably moaned that they weren’t getting invited to ask a question by the (then new) PM, Keir Starmer.

. @GBNEWS has only been called to ask a question by Sir Keir Starmer once in five press conferences since Labour’s election win last month. If you look closely you can spot me, with my hand in the air today in the Downing St garden. pic.twitter.com/J9PqJcwOn3 — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) August 27, 2024

To which no end of people replied saying something like this.

As GBnews likes to point out: they’re not a news organisation, they’re an entertainment platform. How often should Elle or Vogue or MTV get a question? You can’t have one face for regulators and another for everything else. https://t.co/2EdlXswwTQ — Tom. (@Dobbln) August 27, 2024

Anyway, we mention it again because we’re glad to say the PM is now taking questions from GB News. And we’re even gladder to say he does it like this.

Starmer’s played a blinder here…

Not recognising the Comedy Channel as News pic.twitter.com/e0dJz3xNhV — JPC (@jpxan71) November 28, 2024

Boom!

Subtle but so effective When Chris ‘the no’ Hope from “GB” added the “news” bit, I so wish Starmer had replied

“You are joking aren’t you?” — Jay (@jessicamayclark) November 28, 2024

Britain has a extremely boring, no-nonsense PM.

And I am so fucking relieved. https://t.co/DouVCgPzcM — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) November 28, 2024

Attention to detail – Masterful from the KC .. on yer bike! — Lady G ️ (@ElysiumFields10) November 28, 2024

A thing of beauty — JPC (@jpxan71) November 28, 2024

