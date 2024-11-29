The hilarious twist in the tale of this old Bullseye clip of two guys turning down the special prize gamble is one for the ages

Entertainment 1980s tv

In not exactly breaking news now, this fabulous clip from an old episode of our favourite Sunday teatime quiz show, Bullseye, has just gone viral for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

It was shared on Twitter by xx, a twist in the tale of these two guys who turn down the ‘special prize’ gamble and to say any more, would risk spoilers. Pay attention (and watch to the end!)

Hahaha no way pic.twitter.com/f0JXnEBPQe — Trev UTID (@knaggsy097) November 26, 2024

Well that was a coincidence!

In their defence it could’ve been a caravan — Harry (@HarryWoodland) November 26, 2024

Imagine if they had gambled and lost though.

That would have been even better TV — pete newcombe (@pdn2005) November 27, 2024

Well, yes.

Not everyone appreciated.

1:31 seconds of my life I’ll never get back — . (@CHATgpx) November 26, 2024

But we are very much with this person.

A must watch. Couldn’t make it up! https://t.co/UIgHvsP6Sz — Cllr Richard Holmes UUP (@RichardJHolmes) November 27, 2024

And indeed this person.

Source @knaggsy097