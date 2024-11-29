Life America

‘What Europeans think America is like’ just went wildly viral and it perfectly nails the transatlantic cultural chasm

Poke Reporter. Updated November 29th, 2024

This past week has been Thanksgiving in the US, so what better time to enjoy this video taking the mick out of our misconceptions about America?

This video by The Content Machine guys has blown up over the last week (it’s part of a series they’ve done on their Insta).

In it, one of the guys pretends that he can drive from New York to Miami and then to LA in the course of one day, while also fried chicken for breakfast and casually encountering mass shootings and violence.

For balance, they also have a video imagining what Americans think European life is like.

Still, people are here for this playful satire of our American friends.

And if you want to enjoy more of the guys’ videos, here you go!

A post shared by Content Machine (@the_content_machine)

A post shared by Content Machine (@the_content_machine)

Source: Twitter/X/interneth0f