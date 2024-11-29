‘What Europeans think America is like’ just went wildly viral and it perfectly nails the transatlantic cultural chasm

Life America

This past week has been Thanksgiving in the US, so what better time to enjoy this video taking the mick out of our misconceptions about America?

This video by The Content Machine guys has blown up over the last week (it’s part of a series they’ve done on their Insta).

What Europeans think America is like pic.twitter.com/Es1BmAMcml — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 23, 2024

In it, one of the guys pretends that he can drive from New York to Miami and then to LA in the course of one day, while also fried chicken for breakfast and casually encountering mass shootings and violence.

For balance, they also have a video imagining what Americans think European life is like.

What Americans think about Europeans pic.twitter.com/oJcPXBxisX — Jeeshan Raza (@Storylinexplore) November 23, 2024

Still, people are here for this playful satire of our American friends.

You forgot going bankrupt after one trip to the hospital — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) November 23, 2024

This is real though — Shay (@seyishome) November 23, 2024

This is fake. No American drinks sugar free Coke. — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) November 23, 2024

Where’s the lie? — John Wick (@Scentofawoman10) November 23, 2024

He’s missing the bald eagle flying through the window for authenticity. — Adonis (@AdonisSerghini) November 23, 2024

This is exactly what I do every day. https://t.co/he1mZbYtKH — Victoria Dougherty (@vicdougherty) November 24, 2024

This is what Canadians think too, even those that have lived in America. https://t.co/6Kk05EVSNp — Ankit Jhunjhunwala (@fuzzyyarns) November 23, 2024

Is it not? Maybe due to inflation it is a 1.5l coke with 16 chicken pieces? — NutSo-Crazy (@CrazyLadyTrader) November 23, 2024

The traveling between cities is so true. Practically every Europen I met who are visiting America for the first time, thinks our major cities are just a hop, skip and a jump away from each other. — Stazar (@Stazar1964) November 23, 2024

We think it for a reason pic.twitter.com/bYvFB5PvcB — HED (@little_HED) November 23, 2024

Pretty accurate, except for the part that Europeans would never think that the US has working transportation https://t.co/V4LeioMW1X — JLarky (@JLarky) November 23, 2024

And if you want to enjoy more of the guys’ videos, here you go!

What Europeans think America is like pic.twitter.com/mcFxV9tcJl — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) November 23, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Content Machine (@the_content_machine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Content Machine (@the_content_machine)

