The Internet can be a barrel of laughs. It can also be a sobering quagmire of astonishing stupidity. Sometimes, it’s both.

In case you’re behind on Web parlance, Ls and Ws are losses and wins. If someone roasts you, you “take the L” – unless you can convert it, somehow, into a W.

Those who weren’t born yesterday will be familiar with the phrase, “When life gives you Lemons, make Wemonade”.

So anyway, here’s a video of one of the most remarkable Ls in Internet history, featuring Destiny Lanette Henderson.

Destiny is better known by her stage name Sukihana. She’s from Delaware, and is well unaware of the meaning of the word “musician”, by the sounds of things.

I often come back to this video to remind myself how funny the internet can be.

Parody, satire, or neither?

One X user points out that there are, in fact, “a ton of people making ‘music’ these days that are definitely NOT musicians”. But excuse me, Sir, you’re missing the point.

But that’s not all. The video made ripples. The Internet was affected. Someone subbed out the word “musician” in Sukihana’s Wikipedia bio for, you guessed it, “magician”.

(Sorry, in this case, you have to actually click the thing to see the thing – the thumbnail cuts out the gold. But it’s worth it, honest!)

Which of you did this???

But that’s not all, either!

Sukihana, a representative of such, or more likely one of you Internet ruffians, appear to have amended the amendment.

For a time at least, her Wikipedia bio stated that she was a rapper – “not musician”. Ouch.

Think she went back and "fixed" it

Finally, an X user suggested that Google’s AI Overview function ought to recognise the fact that rappers are not musicians. Not according to Sukihana, at least. She makes music – she’s not a musician.

Someone needs to edit it (not a magician but a musician)

