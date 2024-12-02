“What’s a hygiene habit that people don’t talk about but really should?” – 20 germ-infested suggestions

Life r/AskReddit

It probably isn’t recommended to think too much about other people’s standards of hygiene – you might never leave the house. Or go into someone else’s.

Still, that hasn’t stopped us delving into this thread on Reddit, prompted by the question:

What’s a hygiene habit that people don’t talk about but really should?

Well, people had a lot of suggestions. Some of which might seem obvious but maybe not…

1.

“Changing your hand towels (and the towels you use after showering) frequently.”

– pippintook24

2.

“Coughing and sneezing should always be inside your vampire cape or the very least covering your mouth so it’s not spewing out in front of you. I’ve lost count on how many people in public sneeze or cough without covering their mouth and see the germs being blasted throughout the area.”

– TightSea8153

3.

“Wipe around the edges of your dishwasher door – the door itself and the door frame of the dishwasher.

Dishwasher Cleaner can’t reach the places around the door seal and when you start to clean it, you realise how much disgusting gunk builds up…:

– MichaSound

4.

“Using clean pillowcases.”

– WastedRadiance

5.

“Flossing—people act like it’s optional, but your dentist can tell when you don’t.”

– Peculiar_Pie

6.

“Cleaning your belly button. Yes, it needs attention too.”

– niksy20061

7.

“Put the lid town before you flush the toilet.”

– pikantnasuka

8.

“Honestly, cleaning your phone screen regularly. It’s basically a germ magnet we press to our face daily.”

– FreshSandwich3959

9.

“Properly cleaning your feet rather than just letting the soapy water go on them in the shower.”

– abe-metro-2033

10.