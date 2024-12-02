Lidl Ireland’s perfectly (or imperfectly)-timed bus-stop ad is an all-time classic
In the run-up to Christmas 2019, somebody let their dark humour show with the sequencing of the ads on this bus-stop. Vegans, look away now.
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/JG7vIW5LxH
— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) November 28, 2019
In case you missed it …
That must have taken some pluck. Anyway …here’s what people said about it.
I guess @lidl_ireland answered that one….😳pic.twitter.com/qcJLaJKaYs
— Dee (@gingerbreadmiss) November 30, 2019
A bit harsh. https://t.co/9QEJ8RUt4z
— Dan Stubbings (@dan_stubbings) December 1, 2019
Timing, is everything:)
— Roland Keogh (@re_keogh) 30 November 2019
Lmao sick burn by the ad agency
— Astrid K (@littlered_ace) November 29, 2019
I'm so sorry if you're vegan but I genuinely laughed out loud. https://t.co/viUU5wMqWx
— Excoundrel (@excoundrel) December 1, 2019
Peter Hynes made this assumption.
Looks like the sign installer will be eating Turkey on Xmas day 💪 https://t.co/RWltiMR0Rd
— Peter hynes🐄🇮🇪 #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) November 30, 2019
I expect they’ll gobble it up.
Source @AlaskanCourtney Image Screengrab, Freepik