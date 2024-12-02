Lidl Ireland’s perfectly (or imperfectly)-timed bus-stop ad is an all-time classic

Entertainment adverts funny

In the run-up to Christmas 2019, somebody let their dark humour show with the sequencing of the ads on this bus-stop. Vegans, look away now.

In case you missed it …

That must have taken some pluck. Anyway …here’s what people said about it.

Timing, is everything:) — Roland Keogh (@re_keogh) 30 November 2019

Lmao sick burn by the ad agency — Astrid K (@littlered_ace) November 29, 2019

I'm so sorry if you're vegan but I genuinely laughed out loud. https://t.co/viUU5wMqWx — Excoundrel (@excoundrel) December 1, 2019

Peter Hynes made this assumption.

Looks like the sign installer will be eating Turkey on Xmas day 💪 https://t.co/RWltiMR0Rd — Peter hynes🐄🇮🇪 #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) November 30, 2019

I expect they’ll gobble it up.

Source @AlaskanCourtney Image Screengrab, Freepik