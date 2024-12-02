Entertainment adverts funny

Lidl Ireland’s perfectly (or imperfectly)-timed bus-stop ad is an all-time classic

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2024

In the run-up to Christmas 2019, somebody let their dark humour show with the sequencing of the ads on this bus-stop. Vegans, look away now.

Bus-stop ad for GoVeganWorld. Image of a live turkey. Text - She has one precious life. Will your dinner take it?

Lidl ad showing a cooked turkey. Text - 100% fresh Irish turkeys at prices you'll want to gobble up

That must have taken some pluck. Anyway …here’s what people said about it.

Peter Hynes made this assumption.

I expect they’ll gobble it up.

