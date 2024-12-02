Entertainment Gregg Wallace satire

Mark Steel and Shaparak Khorsandi had the perfect takedown of Gregg Wallace’s ‘middle-class women of a certain age’ comment

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2024

After being accused of sexually inappropriate and intimidating behaviour, which he denies, Gregg Wallace is currently only opening his mouth to change feet. His Instagram account is basically this –

Sideshow Bob Rakes GIFfrom Sideshow Bob GIFs

With a lot less hair, obviously.

In case you haven’t seen the latest spadeload scooped out of the hole he’s digging, here it is.

The reactions have been every bit as deservedly bad as you’d expect.

Comedians Shaparak Khorsandi and Mark Steel shot down his pathetic dismissal in the most savagely funny way. It’s NSFW, which is basically what’s alleged about Gregg Wallace.

‘As a working-class man in showbusiness, have you found that middle-aged middle class women don’t understand you – don’t understand your brawny humour?’

‘No, they just don’t get it, you know. When you’re in a working-class environment, you walk around naked with a pineapple ring on your knob, and the women go “Oh, you’re so funny.” but the middle-class ones just don’t get it. Stuck up!’

It got a much better reception that the Wallace video did.

As mentioned in the clip, Mark was this week’s Desert Island Discs guest, and we’re begging you to do yourselves a favour and give it a listen.

