Mark Steel and Shaparak Khorsandi had the perfect takedown of Gregg Wallace’s ‘middle-class women of a certain age’ comment

Entertainment Gregg Wallace satire

After being accused of sexually inappropriate and intimidating behaviour, which he denies, Gregg Wallace is currently only opening his mouth to change feet. His Instagram account is basically this –

With a lot less hair, obviously.

In case you haven’t seen the latest spadeload scooped out of the hole he’s digging, here it is.

Gregg Wallace releases new video responding to complaints. https://t.co/2DsSxH1Hrj pic.twitter.com/ceUnakoQ4a — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 1, 2024

The reactions have been every bit as deservedly bad as you’d expect.

1.

"I'm looking for an copy of a book ….. How to Dig Your Own Grave' by Gregg Wallace. I'm thinking of giving it to a handful of women of a certain age …" pic.twitter.com/f2avkRoDkD — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 1, 2024

2.

whichever PR firm advised Gregg Wallace to take on “middle class women of a certain age” clearly hate him as well pic.twitter.com/1lWuEjq6QY — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 1, 2024

3.

“I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age,” says Gregg Wallace in a video he has posted online this morning. Nothing says ‘I’m not a misogynist’ like stereotyping women. Great work Gregg, tell us who you are again. pic.twitter.com/UOmrEZjw5e — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 1, 2024

4.

Gregg Wallace’s PR team seeing him post another Instagram video. pic.twitter.com/VI47V5QNSN — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) December 1, 2024

5.

Taking a big sip of coffee as I prepare to have a nice Sunday off rota as Gregg Wallace’s publicist — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 1, 2024

6.

Possible future careers for Gregg

Wallace?

-Reform Party Candidate.

-GB News Presenter.

-Contestant on that Ant & Dec jungle get me out of here thing.

-Cabinet minister in the new Trump administration.

-Fireman.

-Daily Mail columnist.

pic.twitter.com/1pgBTAGoHG — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 1, 2024

7.

BREAKING Bear Grylls has been deployed to the Thames to baptise Gregg Wallace — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) December 1, 2024

8.

Gregg Wallace only has one option at this point. He has to go FULL transphobe. It's his only option. I know you can do this, Gregg. I believe in your power to be this person. https://t.co/PnE7XVXZHC — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) December 1, 2024

Comedians Shaparak Khorsandi and Mark Steel shot down his pathetic dismissal in the most savagely funny way. It’s NSFW, which is basically what’s alleged about Gregg Wallace.

Mark and I stand with Gregg Wallace. (Also @mrmarksteel is on desert island discs in 3 mins.) pic.twitter.com/N1AGRz5mhh — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 1, 2024

‘As a working-class man in showbusiness, have you found that middle-aged middle class women don’t understand you – don’t understand your brawny humour?’ ‘No, they just don’t get it, you know. When you’re in a working-class environment, you walk around naked with a pineapple ring on your knob, and the women go “Oh, you’re so funny.” but the middle-class ones just don’t get it. Stuck up!’

It got a much better reception that the Wallace video did.

9.

I'm my company we use a hula hoop ,it's a Christmas tradition — Rob Watson (@whickhamrobbie) December 1, 2024

10.

At last the truth is out. Thank you Mark and Shaparak for your bravery, no one else will be speaking this truth! https://t.co/hdbR3FFdqW — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) December 1, 2024

11.

I grew up on a council estate and can endorse this message, but we used Gregg's Ring Doughnuts for this purpose, pineapple rings were an occasional Sunday treat. — Steve Titley (@stevecomic) December 1, 2024

12.

13.

Ok this is funny https://t.co/mXpzuevmn2 — Gill, womb haulier and gorgon (@Gillian_Philip) December 1, 2024

14.

That made me spit out coffee laughing, that is brilliant and a wholly accurate take on his latest defence attempt. — Alasdair MacKellar (@AlasdairMull) December 1, 2024

15.

As mentioned in the clip, Mark was this week’s Desert Island Discs guest, and we’re begging you to do yourselves a favour and give it a listen.

Source Shaparak Khorsandi Image Screengrab, Screengrab