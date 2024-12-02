‘Phil from Penrith’ rang 5 Live to talk Gregg Wallace and this 2 minutes is so much of the problem, right here

Celebrity 5 live Gregg Wallace

You’ll probably know there’s a bit of a story about Gregg Wallace right now after the (not currently) MasterChef presenter was accused by multiple women of inappropriate behaviour.

Wallace doubled down on the criticism at the weekend by taking aim at ‘middle class women of a certain age’, and his lawyers have said it is ‘totally false’ that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

And we mention him again because of this particular caller – Phil from Penrith – who had his say on Monday on Radio 5 Live.

And if ever anything summed up the problem, then surely this is it (and beware, it is a pretty grim listen).

Phil(Penrith) on Gregg Wallace: “He’s being ganged up on by humorless, witchy women… he’s too blokey for them… they’ve got a chip on their shoulder… don’t get in an argument with the women that arrange flowers in churches… they’ll strip the flesh of your bones..” pic.twitter.com/egW4LJjhM8 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 2, 2024

Going to have to wash my ears out after listening to that.

‘A lot of women aren’t endeared to me’ he says. Hmmmm, can’t think why. — Drop (@PaffyPete) December 2, 2024

Another sad misogynist given air time. Men who think “blokeyness” is a manly virtue. — Lesley (@mbroschools) December 2, 2024

What are the chances that Phil lives alone and is a pub bore who only likes the sound of his own opinions? I’ll venture further and suggest he is also a Brexit supporter, a Reform voter and probably drinks in the Wetherspoons in Penrith. — Brexit Air Cargo Ltd (@jemmy_wood) December 2, 2024

No surprise that Phil (Penrith) has been single all his life. It started in the school playground, mate. — Sandy Beaches Esq, IFS, NVT. (@PressCovfefe1) December 2, 2024

This caller is exactly what the problem is about — Mary Lines (@MRL2017) December 2, 2024

And also, this.

Nicky Campbell should have taken him to task over his extremist language. That fell to the next caller who rightly called him abhorrent. — [email protected] (@JudithPoser) December 2, 2024

