‘Phil from Penrith’ rang 5 Live to talk Gregg Wallace and this 2 minutes is so much of the problem, right here

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2024

You’ll probably know there’s a bit of a story about Gregg Wallace right now after the (not currently) MasterChef presenter was accused by multiple women of inappropriate behaviour.

Wallace doubled down on the criticism at the weekend by taking aim at ‘middle class women of a certain age’, and his lawyers have said it is ‘totally false’ that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

And we mention him again because of this particular caller – Phil from Penrith – who had his say on Monday on Radio 5 Live.

And if ever anything summed up the problem, then surely this is it (and beware, it is a pretty grim listen).

Going to have to wash my ears out after listening to that.

And also, this.

