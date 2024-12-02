So many men trolled Kirstie Allsopp after she spoke out about Gregg Wallace and she magnificently took them down one tweet at a time

Celebrity Gregg Wallace kirstie allsopp masterchef

Of the many women speaking out about Gregg Wallace’s alleged inappropriate behaviour on Masterchef (and other shows) was Kirstie Allsopp.

Here is what the Location, Location, Location presenter said on Twitter of how Wallace behaved ‘within an hour’ of meeting him.

Within 1hr of meeting Gregg Walllace he told me of a sex act that he & his partner at the time enjoyed “every morning”, she’d just left the room, we were filming a pilot. Did he get off on how embarrassed I was? It was totally unprofessional, I’m a #MiddleClassWomanOfaCertainAge — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

And this, on why she didn’t immediately speak out.

Why say nothing? Because you feel, in no particular order, embarrassed, a prude, shocked, waiting for a male colleague to call him out, not wanting to “rock the boat”, thinking it’s better to plough on with the day, assuming you misheard/misunderstood or just don’t get the joke. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

Allsopp also went on Channel 4 News after Wallace blamed ‘middle class women of a certain age’ for the shitshow he now finds himself in (and we’re not talking about MasterChef).

“I was very shocked.” TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp tells @cathynewman she witnessed sexual comments by Gregg Wallace while she was working with him. Wallace has always denied allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and behaviour since they first emerged. pic.twitter.com/W5gHc5SI17 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 1, 2024

And we mention it not just because it’s important what Allsopp has to say (although it is) but because of the responses she received from men – so many men – which unfortunately shows just how far there is still to go.

Like this person.

Oh Kirsty grow up ffs, trying to cancel a man for things allegedly said years ago, screams snowflake — Mark Heath (@MarkHeath45) December 1, 2024

And this person.

Trust you to jump on the bandwagon it’s called banter we all do it — demaris (@realmomma47) December 1, 2024

And this person.

Kirstie sells herself as a bolshy no nonsense, headmistress, ball breaker, which is great. People love that about her and she has had great success with those attributes.

The blushing wallflower act is disingenuous. She didn’t say anything not because she’s powerless but because… — boo (@VinnMango) December 1, 2024

And no-one put them in their place better than Allsopp herself.

1.

Because some women braver & better than me did complain, and I wanted to come out in support of them. Which was clearly needed given GW’s comments today on Instagram. https://t.co/Aw7xyJIKgt — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

2.

Because instead of saying “clearly I’ve made some colleagues feel very uncomfortable and I need to make amends & learn from this” he has said it’s a matter of class & age and he’s not the problem. https://t.co/lLtANsXBGU — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

3.

I wonder why people don’t speak up…. https://t.co/XPh4tbnl4E — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

4.

This is my fave https://t.co/LTUkEaFKmC — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

5.

The jolly messages I’ve had, due to my speaking out in support of the women who first called out Wallace, tell us so much about what we still have to do to battle with this bollocks. https://t.co/Nostai0TLO — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 2, 2024

6.

And here we have it, either I’m a liar or a prude. https://t.co/TatasITo9I — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 2, 2024

7.

My career was pretty solid at this point, so no, it wouldn’t have. https://t.co/ZnCMcXfdOv — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

8.

I knew Greg Wallace said things you should never say to a woman at work, what was I supposed to do, stay silent when others had been brave enough to speak out? https://t.co/xnBSYWWIvQ — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) December 1, 2024

9.