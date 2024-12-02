This spoof Boris Johnson column on Gregg Wallace is so hilariously on the money it’s brilliant

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Only one question remains in the on-going (and fast developing) Gregg Wallace story and that is surely this: what does Boris Johnson make of it all?

And now thanks to @mrhenrymorris we know.

It’s not actually Boris Johnson, obviously, but this spoof ‘Mail’ column was so devastatingly on the money it had plenty of people fooled. Well, for a while at least.

This new Boris column about Gregg Wallace is absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/M6FKhH3Z48 — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 2, 2024

And here it is in full!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

I honestly got 1/3 of the way through before the slightest suspicion came to me. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 2, 2024

I can’t tell the difference between parody and reality these days. That is utterly brilliant. — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) December 2, 2024

You had me for a minute there — Dave a not very bright Woke Wet Moët Marxist (@25deadbatts) December 2, 2024

You are a wicked, wicked man Henry Morris. — Kathy Hulme (@KathyHulme) December 2, 2024

So much so that some people thought it was the real deal (at least, it looks like it …)

Just wow An ex-PM wrote this….im not even shocked https://t.co/uV4Fe2LZ8k — Elliott is on Blue Sky (@rdg_elliott) December 2, 2024

Who asked that fucking ingrown pube on the perineum of humanity? https://t.co/vHVhBs3iBm — Emma (@scousepie) December 2, 2024

Oh dear! Not the greatest advocate to have on your side! #greggwallace https://t.co/KIjH9WESp6 — Steph Williamson ️‍ (@StephJaneFarley) December 2, 2024

(And apologies to any of those if it was just deep, deep cover).

Follow @mrhenrymorris on Twitter here and on Bluesky here.

