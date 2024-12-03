The fact that this easel came with instructions was funny – but the narration made it even better

Videos funny

The modestly named u/vastlysuperiorman (Is that you, Elon?) has shared his efforts to follow the instructions for assembling this mini easel.

Watch carefully – there may be questions at the end. Sound up!

He got there eventually, adding –

“It was pretty hard to follow… I had to start over half way through. They really should have written out the steps in English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Swedish… etc.”

We’re just marvelling at the thought that somebody got paid to produce those instructions – and somebody else thought they were necessary.

This is what Redditors had to say about it.

I think this should list on Amazon with a “pay extra to have assembled” option.

RagnarDannskj0ld

Tbh, IKEA could take a lesson here.

Lefty98110

Thats how u do it…ohhhh

AnOriginalName213

Meanwhile you spend $1k on an iPhone and get no instructions.

I-Am-McLovin

Glad you went back and did step 2 correctly, it was about to be all messed up.

Blueskies922

Instructions unclear, wound up with a bookshelf.

Nomennescio

Full dad joke marks to u/PantrashMoFo for this –

I reckon I could do this just as ……………easely.

