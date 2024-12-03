The fact that this easel came with instructions was funny – but the narration made it even better
The modestly named u/vastlysuperiorman (Is that you, Elon?) has shared his efforts to follow the instructions for assembling this mini easel.
Watch carefully – there may be questions at the end. Sound up!
He got there eventually, adding –
“It was pretty hard to follow… I had to start over half way through. They really should have written out the steps in English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Swedish… etc.”
We’re just marvelling at the thought that somebody got paid to produce those instructions – and somebody else thought they were necessary.
This is what Redditors had to say about it.
I think this should list on Amazon with a “pay extra to have assembled” option.
RagnarDannskj0ld
Tbh, IKEA could take a lesson here.
Lefty98110
Thats how u do it…ohhhh
AnOriginalName213
Meanwhile you spend $1k on an iPhone and get no instructions.
I-Am-McLovin
Glad you went back and did step 2 correctly, it was about to be all messed up.
Blueskies922
Instructions unclear, wound up with a bookshelf.
Nomennescio
Full dad joke marks to u/PantrashMoFo for this –
I reckon I could do this just as ……………easely.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab